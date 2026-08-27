Velocity Clinical Research Establishes a New Industry Benchmark, Entering 97% of Patient Data Within 24 Hours of Collection

Centralized data model cuts industry-standard entry times by 80% with 99% confirmed accuracy

Sponsors receive rapid access to clinical data and resolved queries for faster decision making





DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Clinical Research, the world's largest integrated global site network, today announced that its centralized Electronic Data Capture (EDC) model is now entering 97% of clinical trial data within one business day of patient visits — two to four days faster than the industry average of five days reported in independent benchmarking studies.[i] Additionally, data entered through the central team achieve 99% accuracy, as confirmed by internal quality checks.

The milestone caps a year-long transition from site-by-site data entry to a single, dedicated data entry team serving Velocity's global network of 70+ trial sites. The result is not only faster data, but also measurably higher-quality data: fewer queries, faster query resolution, and a cleaner path to database lock — outcomes sponsors have identified as a top priority in an industry where delayed and inconsistent data entry remains a leading cause of trial slippage.

"A sponsor’s ability to access reliable evidence is critical for patient safety and trial decision-making," said Nick Spittal, Chief Operations Officer, Velocity. "We didn’t accept only meeting the norm. We built a dedicated team and a system so that data collected today is visible to the sponsor tomorrow. "And 97% same-day entry with nearly perfect accuracy isn’t a pilot result — it’s now how we run every site, every study."

A Structural Fix, Not a One-Off Improvement

Rather than relying on distributed data entry by individual site coordinators — the traditional industry model — Velocity centralized the function under a dedicated team trained to a unified quality standard and measured against a consistent set of benchmarks. The team, made up of trained clinical data professionals and fully employed by Velocity rather than outsourced to a third party, operates entirely within Velocity's secure digital environment, with no identifiable patient data leaving that environment at any point in the process. Part of the team is based in Velocity's global operations in India, an operating model long used across the CRO industry for centralized data and biometrics functions.

The change was driven by a straightforward problem statement: sponsors have consistently cited data entry timeliness and quality as one of their biggest frustrations with the traditional site model, where entry speed and standards can vary widely from coordinator to coordinator and site to site. Centralization enables Velocity to standardize training, implement real-time quality checks, and monitor performance across the network — capabilities no single-site team can achieve independently.

What It Means for Sponsors

For sponsors, the operational benefit shows up well beyond the EDC screen:

Faster, cleaner data for monitoring and analysis. Same-day entry means monitors and data managers are reviewing near-real-time information rather than working through a backlog.

Same-day entry means monitors and data managers are reviewing near-real-time information rather than working through a backlog. Fewer and faster-closing data queries. Standardized EDC entry reduces transcription errors and data inconsistencies that generate query volume in the first place.

Standardized EDC entry reduces transcription errors and data inconsistencies that generate query volume in the first place. Faster path to reimbursement. More timely, more accurate data entry is also accelerating Velocity's invoicing and collections cycle — a downstream benefit sponsors feel in their own budgeting and forecasting.

More timely, more accurate data entry is also accelerating Velocity's invoicing and collections cycle — a downstream benefit sponsors feel in their own budgeting and forecasting. More predictable timelines. Data entry has historically been an unpredictable variable in trial delivery; Velocity's model turns it into a fixed, measured input with highest accuracy.

Data entry has historically been an unpredictable variable in trial delivery; Velocity's model turns it into a fixed, measured input with highest accuracy. Better patient experience. Clinical Research Coordinators gain back time to focus on participant care.





Every Velocity site holds to the same standard — a consistency that compounds for sponsors running multiple sites, or an entire trial, within Velocity's network.

About Velocity Clinical Research

Velocity Clinical Research, headquartered in Durham, NC, is the leading fully integrated global site organization for clinical trials, delivering enrollment as promised — the patients sponsors need, at the data quality they demand, on the committed timeline. Built on the experience of more than 15,000 clinical trials since 1986, Velocity operates 70+ wholly owned trial sites across 4 countries as one accountable partner rather than a collection of independent sites, combining a global site network with centralized technology and operations built for predictable, on-time delivery.

Media Contact: Marketing@velocityclinical.com

[i]https://www.veeva.com/eu/resources/industry-survey-reveals-clinical-data-management-delays-are-slowing-trial-completion/