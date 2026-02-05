Vektor Medical to Showcase VITAL-EP Registry’s Atrial Fibrillation Results, Including Fast, Zero-Fluoro PVI+ Ablation Workflow, and New Atrial Flutter Capabilities

Visit Vektor Medical at Booth 208 to Learn More about vMap®, the VITAL-EP Registry’s AF Findings, and the Newly Released Atrial Flutter Workflow

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AFSymposium2026--Vektor Medical, a medical technology company transforming cardiac arrhythmia care, today announced its participation in AF Symposium 2026, taking place February 5–8 in Boston, where new clinical data and physician experiences will highlight how vMap can help improve procedural efficiency, enhance arrhythmia termination, and help enable post-ablation non-inducibility.

At this year’s meeting, a featured study titled “High Procedural Efficiency and Arrhythmia Non-Inducibility Using vMap for AF Ablation: Early Results from the Multicenter VITAL-EP Registry” will present real-world AF findings demonstrating how vMap supports fast, low-fluoroscopy AF ablation workflows. Results show highly efficient procedures, frequent arrhythmia termination during ablation, high rates of post-ablation non-inducibility, and a strong safety profile across paroxysmal, persistent, and longstanding persistent AF cases. These findings highlight vMap’s potential to help electrophysiologists enhance complex ablation procedures while maintaining a low-radiation footprint.

VITAL-EP Registry Highlights

Multicenter registry reflecting diverse sites, operators, and AF workflows

High procedural efficiency for PVI+ observed across paroxysmal, persistent, and longstanding persistent AF cohorts

Median PVI+ procedure time: ~70 minutes

Median fluoroscopy time: 0 minutes

Median mapping time: <10 minutes

Early experience shows efficient workflows and favorable acute procedural outcomes

“These early results show that vMap can meaningfully enhance procedural efficiency while maintaining an exceptionally low fluoroscopy footprint,” said Saumil Oza, MD. “For patients, this means safer procedures. For electrophysiologists, it means faster mapping and a clearer path to confident decision-making in the lab.”

“These early VITAL-EP results demonstrate the real-world impact vMap can have in driving faster, smarter ablation strategies,” said Rob Krummen, CEO of Vektor Medical. “We’re excited to engage with colleagues at AF Symposium on how non-invasive ECG-based arrhythmia analysis, now extending to both atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, is giving electrophysiologists clearer insight into cardiac arrhythmias and supporting more confident, patient-centered treatment planning.”

Also showcased at the conference is Vektor Medical’s newly released atrial flutter workflow, enabling non-invasive analysis that distinguishes between typical and atypical atrial flutter, expanding the range of arrhythmias that can be evaluated using a standard 12-lead ECG. This update allows electrophysiologists to assess both atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter using a single non-invasive mapping platform, supporting more comprehensive arrhythmia evaluation and treatment planning.

Spotlight Session: “Non-Invasive Mapping of AF Drivers to Guide Comprehensive Ablation Strategies”

Thursday, February 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Dr. Sei Iwai, Section Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Westchester Medical Center Health Network, will deliver a Spotlight Session highlighting clinical experiences using vMap to non-invasively localize patient-specific AF drivers and guide comprehensive ablation strategies. Dr. Iwai’s presentation will review how vMap transforms data from a standard 12-lead ECG into atrial activation maps, identifying regions of abnormal or slow conduction that may sustain AF and providing actionable insights that can inform ablation beyond pulmonary vein isolation (PVI).

Connect with Vektor Medical at Booth 208

Attendees are invited to learn more about vMap and ongoing clinical studies by visiting Vektor Medical at Booth 208 in the exhibit hall.

For more information on Vektor Medical and vMap, or to request a clinical or strategic briefing, visit www.vektormedical.com

About vMap®

vMap is the only FDA-cleared, CE-marked non-invasive solution that transforms data from a standard 12-lead ECG into actionable insights to guide arrhythmia care. The technology, developed with AI, localizes arrhythmia source locations across all four chambers of the heart — including both focal and fibrillation-type arrhythmias. vMap is used by electrophysiologists during triage, procedural planning, and ablation to help identify and target arrhythmia drivers more quickly and with greater confidence. Backed by growing clinical evidence, use of vMap has been associated with improved outcomes, reduced procedure time, and streamlined workflow across the arrhythmia care continuum.

About Vektor Medical

Headquartered in San Diego, Vektor Medical is redefining how arrhythmias are understood and treated. The company developed vMap®, the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive technology that uses standard 12-lead ECG data to localize arrhythmia source locations across all four chambers of the heart. By helping physicians identify arrhythmia drivers more quickly and with greater accuracy, Vektor is improving outcomes, enhancing efficiencies, and accelerating access to effective treatment strategies. To learn more, visit www.vektormedical.com.

