SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vaxart to Host Full Year 2024 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on March 20

March 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

Conference call to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) today announced it will provide a business update and report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024 after the market close on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025 – 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic: (877) 407-0832
International: (201) 689-8433
Conference ID: 13751819

Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to ir@vaxart.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com
(646) 871-8481

Northern California Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Manufacturing
J&J, Legend Pump $150M Into Manufacturing in Bid to Double Carvykti Production
March 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac