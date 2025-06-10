Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in a Trial Evaluating VCA-894A in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Type 2S

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced the first dose in the first-in-human clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VCA-894A, an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic, for a patient with a rare variant in the IGHMBP2 gene causing Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Type 2S (CMT2S).

VCA-894A is being developed for a patient who was first diagnosed at the age of 5 with a rare subtype of CMT disease known as CMT2S.1 CMT2S is an inherited neuromuscular disorder that progressively leads to muscle weakness and loss of motor function, and has an estimated prevalence of less than 1 in 1,000,000 worldwide.2 The severity and clinical presentations of CMT2S are influenced by the diverse genetic variants associated with CMT disease.

VCA-894A targets a patient-specific IGHMBP2 variant and has been previously shown to restore expression levels of the IGHMBP2 gene in an "organ-on-a-chip" NMJ (neuromuscular junction) system derived from the patient's cells, highlighting the exciting potential of this approach for personalized therapeutics for rare diseases. This platform has the potential to unlock the development of treatments that can address significantly unmet medical needs based on identified causative genetic variants.

Rare diseases collectively affect over 300 million people globally. Individualized treatments for such rare genetic disorders using nucleic acid-based platforms carry unprecedented potential to restore function where expression of crucial genes has been aberrant.

Smieszek, S. et al. Potential ASO-based personalized treatment for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2S. Mol Ther Nucleic Acids 36, 102479 (2025).







Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2S. Orpha.net (2025). https://www.orpha.net/en/disease/detail/443073

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

About VCA-894A

VCA-894A is a 2'-O-methoxyethyl (MOE) phosphorothioate oligonucleotide sodium salt. VCA-894A specifically targets a cryptic splice site variant within IGHMBP2, which causes CMT2S. ASOs may have broad applicability in addressing a number of disorders, from nervous system treatments to systemic treatments.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to statements regarding the estimated prevalence of CMT2S, the development of individualized treatments and the timing of the expected administration of VCA-894A to patient for whom it was developed, are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, the accuracy of the reporting and diagnosis of CMT2S cases, the ability of Vanda's experimental platform to allow for the development of precision medicines that address significant unmet medical needs and Vanda's ability to administer VCA-894A to the patient for whom it was developed in the expected timeframe. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

