ValGenesis Appoints Terrance Blackwell as Chief Delivery Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced the appointment of Terrance Blackwell as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). In this strategic role, Terrance will drive the evolution of ValGenesis’ customer-centric product delivery strategy, propelling the company into its next phase of innovation and growth.





“Terrance’s extensive experience in delivering customer-focused solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize validation and compliance management for life sciences companies. His proven ability to lead transformational initiatives will strengthen our ability to deliver unparalleled value to our customers worldwide,” said Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist at ValGenesis, Inc.

A seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience, Terrance has demonstrated excellence in delivering customer-centric solutions at scale. As Chief Delivery Officer at Honeywell Life Sciences, he successfully led the deployment and sustained support of mission-critical software for some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. Prior to this, Terrance held senior leadership roles at Globant and Sabre Corporation, where he oversaw large-scale enterprise SaaS software delivery and customer support across nine countries. His expertise lies in building and leading high-performing teams dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

“I’m excited to join ValGenesis, an industry leader in digital validation and risk management,” said Terrance Blackwell. “I look forward to working with this talented team with a focus on customer intimacy and operational excellence to support the company’s evolution and growth strategy.”

As Chief Delivery Officer, Terrance will oversee ValGenesis’ professional services organization, including implementation, customer success, and professional service offerings. His mission is to guide clients through transformative change management processes, enabling the successful adoption of digital validation lifecycle management and Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) processes. This ensures customers achieve measurable benefits in compliance, cost efficiency, and streamlined operations.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Althea D’Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, althea.dsylva@valgenesis.com