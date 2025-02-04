Uvax Bio Appoints Kevin O’Neill as Interim Chief Executive Officer

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uvax Bio, LLC , (“Uvax” or “the Company”) a privately held, clinical-stage vaccine company utilizing rational and computational biology to design and deliver novel 1c-SApNP® protein-based vaccines, today announced the appointment of Chief Business Officer Kevin O’Neill to Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. O’Neill succeeds Ji Li, Ph.D.

“The Board welcomes Kevin and is confident he will continue to champion our technology and vaccines while maintaining a focus on our various development programs to advance these candidates into clinical development,” said Stone Wang, Uvax’s Board of Directors Chair. “We thank Uvax co-founder Dr. Li for his vision as he led the company through the early-stage development of multiple vaccine candidates and introduced our 1c-SApNP® vaccine nanoparticle technology to a wide range of industry stakeholders.”

An experienced leader in vaccine commercialization, Mr. O’Neill joined Uvax as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy in 2022. Throughout his tenure, he has contributed to the Uvax product and portfolio development strategies. Prior, Mr. O’Neill worked with a wide range of vaccine developers in various disease states providing strategic guidance and developing strategies for successful commercialization. He has led product launch efforts in flu vaccines, arthritis, gastrointestinal, diabetes and nutritional products. Mr. O’Neill was Managing Partner of LSBS, LLC, a vaccine development and commercialization consulting firm. He also served as Vice President and Global Manager at Pfizer Vaccines where he led the global commercialization effort for Prevnar 13®.

The Board will conduct a search for its next CEO over the next 12 months. Under Dr. Li’s leadership, the company transitioned to the clinic with its most advanced HIV vaccine in Phase 1 trials. Uvax currently has development programs in HIV, SARS-CoV-2, MERS, universal influenza and RSV.

“I am honored to take on this role at a pivotal time for Uvax Bio,” said Mr. O’Neill. “In 2025, we are poised for significant progress, supported by multiple non-dilutive grants to propel four of our candidates into their next stages of development. We are also excited about additional opportunities for funding and advancement later this year.”

About Uvax Bio, LLC

Uvax Bio, LLC , a spin-off vaccine company from Scripps Research, employs proprietary 1c-SApNP® platform technology invented by Jiang Zhu, Ph.D., of Scripps Research to develop and commercialize prophylactic vaccines for challenging infectious diseases. Uvax Bio holds exclusive worldwide rights to the 1c-SApNP® platform and an expanding portfolio of two clinical and 10 patented preclinical vaccine candidates. In addition to the leading clinical candidates in HIV, Uvax Bio is working to advance its vaccines for influenza, RSV and hMPV. The Company’s technology enables the production of virus-like protein particles that can display 20-60 stabilized antigens targeting a wide range of viral and bacterial diseases. The vaccines are produced using a single-step, universal, cell-based manufacturing process. For more information, visit www.uvaxbio.com .

