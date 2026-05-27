USP launches USP MethodConnect, the first digital library based on USP–NF test methods, to accelerate digital laboratory platform adoption of trusted documentary standards

USP MethodConnect is a scalable machine-readable library based on verified USP-NF test methods, designed for direct integration into digital laboratory systems, helping reduce ambiguity at the bench

Anchored in trusted USP-NF content, USP MethodConnect empowers labs to digitize faster and accelerate workflows without sacrificing trust or quality

USP MethodConnect is available now with over 2,600 test methods spanning the most widely used method types

– Today, the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) launched USP MethodConnect, a machine-readable library based on verified USP–NF test methods designed for use in digital laboratory systems. Instead of asking labs or system integrators to interpret and digitize standards manually, USP MethodConnect delivers USP-NF content to analysts at the bench within existing laboratory platforms. The USP MethodConnect content available today includes 2,600 methods spanning the most widely used method types, as well as General Chapter instructions, USP lab SOP-aligned workflows, and acceptance criteria and calculations, all ready for direct population into digital workflows.Quality control labs face growing pressure to digitize without disrupting operations, but manually translating methods into digital systems is time-consuming and introduces transcription risk, which has slowed adoption. Using USP MethodConnect helps simplify deploying execution-ready USP-NF content directly to the bench on demand, reducing the digitization burden without compromising quality. As the only digital method library authored by USP, USP MethodConnect content is directly adapted from the USP–NF, this scalable, vendor-agnostic library of USP test methods integrates seamlessly into digital laboratory systems such as LIMS, LES, and ELN. This integration bridges trusted science with modern laboratory ecosystems, supporting efficiency, repeatability, and regulatory confidence across the industry.“USP MethodConnect gives laboratories a tool that is ready to deliver today, built on USP’s globally recognized standards and science, for integrating trusted USP content into modern workflows,” said Vimala Raghavendran, Vice President of Informatics Product Development at USP. “We are actively working with integrators in the laboratory informatics ecosystem and instrument vendors to make these workflows as widely accessible as possible, with the ultimate goal of bringing digital, executable USP content to every lab that relies on USP–NF.”is the first collaborator to integrate USP MethodConnect through its newly launched OpenLab Sync Laboratory Execution System, with additional laboratory platform collaborations coming in the near future. This collaboration demonstrates the power ofin action with USP–NF content flowing directly from USP into guided bench workflows, compressing deployment timelines and helping reduce the burden on lab teams. Visit USP’s website to learn more about USP MethodConnect. To find out how to integrate USP MethodConnect into your software, contact Michael Early atUSP is a private scientific organization that collaborates with scientific experts and global stakeholders to develop science-based standards and solutions that help strengthen regulatory systems, simplify complex manufacturing supply chains, enhance supply reliability, and support adoption of innovation. Used in more than 150 countries, USP standards and solutions play a critical role in helping increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and food ingredients for billions of people worldwide.