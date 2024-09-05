USF Research Foundation Proudly Endorses and Invests in Psilera’s FTD Research

Psilera aims to revolutionize at-home patient care for hard-to-treat neurological diseases such as frontotemporal dementia.

USF Alumni Chris Witsowski, Ph.D. and Jackie von Salm, Ph.D. co-founded Psilera in 2019

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, Inc., a leading biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, today announces $200K investment from the University of South Florida (USF) Research Foundation.

Continuing their long standing relationship with USF, Psilera will utilize these funds to advance groundbreaking neurodegenerative disease research. The company’s lead clinical candidate, PSIL-006, was designed as a first-in-class therapy to ease the psychological symptoms of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). FTD is a long-term progressively debilitating disease that impacts cognition and behavior.

“As USF alumni and residents of the USF Connect Incubator, Jackie and I are proud to have the USF Research Foundation’s endorsement and investment into our patient-centric research initiatives,” noted Psilera’s CEO and co-founder Chris Witowski, Ph.D. “USF has always been a wonderful partner that encourages companies like ours to push the boundaries of science.”

“The USF Research Foundation is proud to support the innovative and compassionate research being conducted by Psilera,” states Dr. Sylvia Thomas, PhD the President & CEO of the USF Research Foundation, Inc. and Vice President for USF Research & Innovation. “This promising new treatment is a patient-centric therapy that holds the potential to help countless individuals and families.”

Recently completed preclinical in vivo studies indicate that PSIL-006 not only helps improve psychiatric symptoms but also improves learning, memory, and restores normal sleep patterns in disease models as explained in a recent press release . With no approved or adequate treatment options currently available to treat FTD, Psilera is committed to advancing clinical solutions for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases.

About Psilera:

Psilera is a biopharmaceutical company developing groundbreaking therapeutics for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. With a deep commitment to improving the patient experience through scientific excellence, Psilera is transforming the lives of individuals affected by devastating diseases. Welcome to the new era of mindful medicine. For more information visit www.psilera.com .

