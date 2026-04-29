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UroGen Pharma to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, May 6th, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET

PRINCETON, N.J., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026, prior to the open of the stock market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on UroGen’s Investor Relations website. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the site for approximately 30 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.UroGen.com to learn more or follow us on X, @UroGenPharma.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Vincent Perrone
Senior Director, Investor Relations
vincent.perrone@urogen.com
609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cindy Romano
Director, Corporate Communications
cindy.romano@urogen.com
609-460-3566 ext. 1083


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