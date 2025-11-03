Uniphar announces U.S. expansion, integrating leading companies and appointing new senior leadership

Uniphar’s Raleigh, North Carolina facility

[Dublin, 3rd November 2025] Uniphar, a global partner to pharmaceutical, medtech and biotech companies, announces a milestone in its expansion in the United States (U.S.); the integration and rebranding of RRD Biopharma Development, Uniphar Clinical, Diligent Health Solutions and BESTMSLs under the Uniphar name. This strategic move brings together market-leading clinical development expertise, medical affairs services including medical information, field team recruiting and medical communication capabilities, enabling Uniphar to deliver a seamless suite of services to its U.S. clients and an enhanced global offering across the product lifecycle.

As part of this transformation, RRD Biopharma Development, BESTMSLs and Diligent Health Solutions will align under Uniphar to support the delivery of its unified platform across Development, Clinical, Access, Medical, Commercial, Distribution and Global Sourcing. With locations in New York, North Carolina, Washington D.C. and Mississippi, Uniphar’s united presence ensures clients benefit from connected expertise, operational excellence and innovative solutions as one brand throughout the U.S., while leveraging Uniphar’s global infrastructure to deliver integrated solutions for clients beyond the U.S. market.

“Uniting our U.S. businesses under the Uniphar brand marks a transformative moment in our global strategy, strengthening our ability to deliver world-class integrated solutions at every stage of the product lifecycle, and ultimately driving better patient outcomes,” said Brian O’Shaughnessy, Chief Commercial Officer at Uniphar. “From molecule to market, our unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment ensure we can support our clients through every phase of development and commercialization, providing innovative and seamless services in the U.S. and worldwide.”

In addition to the new integration, Uniphar will be expanding its U.S. senior leadership team through three strategic new appointments. Bringing more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Mike Ebhardt, in his new role as President of Uniphar Pharma Services U.S., will oversee Uniphar’s Development, Medical and Commercial services in the region. Previously, during his 18-year tenure at Conduent, Mike led the pharmaceutical and life sciences division, where he successfully increased revenue by 67% within two years. His extensive background also includes holding senior leadership positions at Xerox Life Sciences, TMS Health and Telerx. At Uniphar, Mike will focus on advancing the growth and market positioning of Uniphar in the U.S., while supporting the integration of BESTMSLs and other U.S. entities.

Cindy Thompson joins as Vice President of Operations and Transformation for Uniphar in the U.S. With over 17 years of experience in operational leadership and transformation within the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector, Cindy most recently served as Senior Director of Business Product Development at Conduent. She previously held a range of senior roles, including Director of Client Excellence and Global Lead for Transformation as well as Director of Marketing at TMS Health. At Uniphar, Cindy will lead initiatives to streamline processes, implement scalable operational models and ensure consistency and excellence across all U.S. businesses.

These appointments follow the recent hiring of Dr. Eric Rowinsky as Chief Medical Officer of the former RRD Biopharma Development, now Uniphar | Development. Dr. Rowinsky is a leading expert in oncology drug development with decades of experience in both academic research and biopharmaceutical leadership.

“Mike, Cindy and Eric’s extensive leadership and strategic expertise are pivotal to driving operational alignment and unlocking growth,” commented Brian O’Shaughnessy.

“Their appointments, alongside our ongoing U.S. investment, highlight the market’s significance to Uniphar’s strategy and our commitment to delivering integrated, high-impact solutions for our global clients.”

Uniphar’s ongoing expansion in the U.S. is marked by the opening of a new 65,000 sq. ft. GMP- and GDP-compliant pharmaceutical-grade facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. Alongside this investment, Uniphar maintains a strong international footprint across key markets in Europe, APAC and MENA.