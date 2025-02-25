Ultima Genomics expands global access to high-quality, low-cost DNA sequencing on the UG 100™ sequencing platform through partnerships with multiple premier genomic services providers

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, Inc., developer of the UG100™ next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform, today announced expanded global access to high-quality, low-cost DNA sequencing with the addition of multiple new partnerships with leading genomic services providers. This global network of well-known service providers will offer industry-leading DNA sequencing services utilizing the UG 100 in support of single cell sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, proteomics, whole genome sequencing, and other applications. The world-class organizations announced today include Broad Clinical Labs, Eurofins, Novogene, Psomagen, and Ontario Institute of Cancer Research. These new partners join existing Ultima Genomics service provider partners Macrogen, Inocras, and the University of Minnesota Genomics Center.

“Ultima Genomics’ unique sequencing platform architecture supports a range of genomics applications by providing cost-effective sequencing at unprecedented scale,” said Jay Therrien, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer of Ultima Genomics. “We are excited to partner with these distinguished institutions to broaden access to the UG 100 to deliver maximum impact to researchers around the world.”

Ultima’s growing community of service providers includes diverse institutions such as leading academic centers, clinical labs, and commercial service providers. With this expansion, low-cost sequencing on the UG 100 sequencing platform will now be available through service providers in Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas. Collectively, these partnerships are aimed at accelerating breakthroughs in fields such as AI/ML-enabled drug discovery and omics research by enabling access to sequencing at lower cost and larger scale.

This growing network will leverage the recent commercial launch of UG 100 Solaris™, benefiting from new chemistry, improved software, and simplified workflows. The availability of Solaris enables a more than 50% increase in output per sequencing run, to 10 to 12 billion reads per wafer, with costs reduced by 20% to $0.24 per million reads, enabling an $80 genome.

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company’s mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology’s complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima’s revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com/

