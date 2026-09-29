UF-Led Alzheimer’s Research Center Awarded $22 Million to Accelerate Discoveries; Neuropacs CSO David Vaillancourt to Play Key Scientific Leadership Role

Major NIH Award Strengthens National Research Infrastructure and Advances Biomarker Development for Alzheimer’s and Related Neurodegenerative Diseases

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neuropacs™ Corp. today announced that its Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. David Vaillancourt, will serve as a key scientific leader in a $22 million National Institutes of Health grant supporting the University of Florida-led Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (1Florida ADRC). The award positions Florida among a select national network of only 37 ADRCs in the United States and the only one located in the state, expanding the region's role in accelerating biomarker discovery, advancing neuroimaging science, and improving diagnostic pathways for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. https://ufhealth.org/news/2026/uf-led-alzheimers-research-center-awarded-22-million-to-speed-discoveries

The NIH-funded 1Florida ADRC brings together the University of Florida, Florida Atlantic University, the University of Miami, and Mount Sinai Medical Center in a multi-institutional collaboration focused on early detection, disease stratification, and longitudinal monitoring of neurodegenerative disorders. According to UF Health, the center will “bring together scientists and clinicians across disciplines to speed discoveries and improve care for patients and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

Dr. Vaillancourt, an internationally recognized expert in neurodegenerative imaging and movement disorders, will lead major components of the center’s imaging and biomarker strategy. His laboratory’s work has been central to advancing diffusion MRI, free‑water imaging, and machine‑learning approaches for characterizing neurodegeneration, scientific foundations that also underpin Neuropacs’ FDA‑classified diagnostic technology for Parkinsonian syndromes.

“David’s contributions to the national Alzheimer’s research ecosystem are extraordinary,” said Dr. Martin Handfield, President & CEO of Neuropacs. “His leadership in imaging biomarkers, clinical trial design, and translational neuroscience directly strengthens Neuropacs’ mission to deliver rigorous, clinically meaningful tools for neurodegenerative disease evaluation. This federal investment reflects both his scientific impact and the growing importance of advanced imaging analytics in Alzheimer’s research.”

The 1Florida ADRC award will support expanded imaging cohorts, longitudinal biomarker studies, and multi‑site clinical collaborations, areas where Dr. Vaillancourt has led several landmark initiatives. Among them is a study that identified a method for detecting brain changes associated with Alzheimer's risk before clinical symptoms appear, using Neuropacs’ free water imaging technology to capture subtle brain changes. His involvement ensures that Neuropacs remains tightly aligned with emerging scientific standards, regulatory expectations, and clinical needs across the neurodegenerative landscape.

About Neuropacs™ Corp.

Neuropacs™ Corp. is an AI-enabled imaging company focused on developing software tools to support the evaluation of neurodegenerative diseases. Automated Imaging Diagnostics LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neuropacs Corp. Its platform leverages advanced imaging analytics to provide insights for clinical and research applications. https://neuropacs.com/

About neuropacs™

neuropacs™ is a prescription device that analyzes patient-specific data to aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsonian syndromes. The test requires a single, non-invasive, and radiotracer-free diffusion MRI scan, which can be acquired using standard diffusion MRI sequences available on 3 Tesla clinical MRI systems from Siemens, GE Healthcare, and Philips. The brain scan is analyzed using a rigorously validated free-water imaging model and machine learning algorithm. The device provides a classification report based on degenerative brain patterns of multiple system atrophy Parkinsonian variant (MSAp) and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) to help neuroradiologists and/or neurologists in differentiating these diseases from Parkinson’s disease (PD). Important Safety Information: The neuropacs™ system is intended to provide supplemental information and is not a standalone diagnostic device. Results should be interpreted in conjunction with clinical evaluation and other diagnostic testing. This device does not rule out other potential causes of Parkinsonism symptoms or signs and is intended to be used after all other potential causes of Parkinsonism symptoms (such as dementia with Lewy bodies, vascular Parkinsonism, drug-induced Parkinsonism, and corticobasal degeneration/syndrome) have been ruled out by trained clinicians on the basis of clinical, neurological, and other laboratory tests. Patient management decisions should not be based solely on neuropacs™ output.

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Media Contact: Martin Handfield, President & CEO, martin@neuropacs.com