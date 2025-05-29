UCI Health Partner with Sierra Donor Services to Expand Kidney Transplant Opportunities Utilizing Paragonix KidneyVault Preservation Technology

UCI Health and Sierra Donor Services use Paragonix KidneyVault™ Renal Perfusion System to increase utilization of high-risk donor kidneys by streamlining logistics and ensuring optimal preservation, increasing the number of viable organs available to patients in need.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and organ procurement services, announced today a groundbreaking initiative with Sierra Donor Services and UCI Health to place high-risk donor kidneys, expanding transplant opportunities for patients in need.

Sierra Donor Services, a nonprofit organ procurement organization (OPO) serving more than 2.8 million people across 13 counties in Northern California and Nevada, is leveraging this collaboration to successfully place kidneys that were previously deemed high risk due to donor complications, geographic limitations, and other logistical considerations.

Utilizing Paragonix’s latest innovation—the KidneyVault Portable Renal Perfusion System—Sierra Donor Services has facilitated the transplantation of complex donor kidneys that had initially been declined due to factors such as donor age, cause of death, and underlying medical conditions. Through this technology, UCI Health has been able to transplant these organs successfully, demonstrating the transformative potential of advanced organ preservation in expanding the donor pool. The cutting-edge preservation system aims to combat key transplantation challenges by ensuring superior organ protection during transport and providing real-time monitoring of organ conditions and location.

UCI Health, one of California’s largest academic health systems, is the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine and one of the fastest growing kidney transplant centers on the west coast. UCI Health is at the forefront of transplant innovation, seeking new opportunities and technologies to both improve access to donor organs and post-transplant outcomes.

The lifesaving initiative is playing a critical role in addressing California’s organ shortage by enabling the safe and effective utilization of kidneys that may have otherwise been potentially discarded. “Currently, nearly 20,000 Californians are on the waiting list for a transplant, with 85% of them in need of a kidney. Last year over 9,000 kidneys recovered for transplant were ultimately unable to be used for a life saving transplant,” said Donna Smith, Chief Clinical Officer at Sierra Donor Services. “The portable renal perfusion technology provided by KidneyVault gives us greater flexibility to place these much-needed organs, offering a second chance at life to patients who might not have otherwise received one.”

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, Chief of Transplantation at UCI Health, emphasized the importance of this innovative preservation system in expanding transplant opportunities. “UCI Health is proud to have the oldest and largest kidney transplant program in Orange County, with survival outcomes exceeding the national average,” said Dr. Redfield. “This technological improvement allows transplant centers like ours to consider more complex organs, as donations that must travel greater distances can now be perfused throughout the entire transplant journey.”

President of Paragonix Technologies, Dr. Lisa Anderson, PhD, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the company’s commitment to honoring the gift of organ donation. “Every organ donation is an incredible gift, and we believe it should be treated as such every single time,” said Dr. Anderson. “With the KidneyVault Portable Renal Perfusion System, OPOs and transplant centers can confidently offer this life-saving gift to more patients by utilizing organs that previously would have gone unused.”

About Sierra Donor Services

Sierra Donor Services (SDS) serves nearly three million people in Northern California and Northern Nevada. We are an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to saving and improving lives by connecting organ and tissue donation to the patients who need them. We strive to extend the reach of each generous donor’s gift to those who are always profoundly grateful for them. For more information, visit www.sierradonor.org.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

A Getinge company, Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

