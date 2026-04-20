UCB to acquire Neurona Therapeutics, advancing its innovative leadership in epilepsy through regenerative science

Acquisition builds on UCB's 30-year heritage and leadership as an innovator in epilepsy and accelerates entry into next generation disease-modifying therapies.

Lead investigational asset, NRTX-1001, a neuronal cell therapy, is being evaluated in phase I/II clinical trials for drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy 1 2

Temporal lobe epilepsy – the most common type of focal epilepsy - remains a high burden condition with significant unmet need, affecting memory, emotion, behavior, and daily functioning.

Total transaction value of up to US $1.15b consisting of a US $650m upfront payment plus up to US $500m in potential future milestone payments.

2026 revenue guidance remains unchanged. 2026 underlying profitability, as measured by adjusted EBITDA, is now expected to grow in a high single‑digit to mid‑teens percentage range at constant exchange rates (CER).

ATLANTA, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which UCB would acquire Neurona Therapeutics, including lead asset NRTX-1001, adding to UCB's epilepsy portfolio. Neurona Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing regenerative cell therapies for epilepsies and other disorders of the nervous system.

Building on UCB's longstanding heritage in epilepsy and its ambition to deliver differentiated solutions to patients with unmet needs, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion into regenerative medicine and advanced therapies. It further demonstrates UCB's commitment to inorganic growth and to deliver solutions that go beyond symptomatic management.

"The proposed acquisition of Neurona Therapeutics demonstrates our innovation strategy in action and reinforces UCB's commitment to delivering meaningful innovation to people living with epilepsy, particularly forms of epilepsy with high unmet need," said Jean-Christophe Tellier, Chief Executive Officer at UCB. "For more than 30 years, UCB has helped shape the modern epilepsy landscape. Bringing NRTX‑1001 into our portfolio allows us to extend that legacy into the era of regenerative medicine. We believe this therapy has the potential to provide durable targeted repair of the nervous system following a single dose and could represent a major step forward for people living with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy."

The Neurona Therapeutics platform uses regenerative pluripotent stem cell technology to deliver cells aimed at structurally and functionally restoring compromised neural circuitry. NRTX‑1001, Neurona Therapeutics' lead regenerative neural cell therapy candidate, is currently being investigated in phase I/II clinical trials which are evaluating the safety, tolerability, and effects on seizure frequency in drug-resistant unilateral and bilateral mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (mTLE) with and without Mesial Temporal Sclerosis (MTS). Administered as a minimally invasive single dose directly into the brain, this approach introduces cells that produce the inhibitory neurotransmitter, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), to repair and rebalance the overactive neural networks and potentially provide durable seizure reduction.

Based on encouraging preliminary data, NRTX-1001 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA for drug‑resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE) and PRIME (Priority Medicines) designation from the EMA for adults with drug‑resistant focal epilepsy, reflecting regulatory recognition of its potential to address significant unmet medical need and eligibility for enhanced development support.

Cory R. Nicholas, PhD, Co‑founder and CEO of Neurona Therapeutics, said: "We are thrilled that UCB, a global leader in epilepsy science, recognizes the promise of our platform and programs. Their deep expertise, global reach, and long‑standing commitment to the epilepsy community make them an ideal partner to accelerate the development of NRTX‑1001 for temporal lobe epilepsy. Additionally, the proposed acquisition highlights UCB's commitment to scientific innovation, representing foundational synergy between the two organizations that will undoubtedly unlock the broad potential of Neurona Therapeutics' regenerative pipeline. We are grateful to UCB for their investment and support these past years, and we are delighted for the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the broader UCB family to bring transformative cell therapies to patients around the world".

Under the terms of the agreement, UCB will pay US $650m upfront and up to US $500m in potential future milestone payments. The transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions, including required anti-trust clearance and other customary conditions, and is expected to close by end of Q2 2026.

Following this transaction, UCB confirms that 2026 revenue guidance remains unchanged, with revenue expected to grow in a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates (CER). 2026 underlying profitability, measured by adjusted EBITDA, is now expected to grow in a high single-digit to mid-teens percentage range at CER. Corrected for other operating one-offs in 2025, adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026 is expected to be in the mid-teens to mid-twenties percentage range at CER. These expectations exclude the potential impact of U.S. tariffs and any implications related to a most favored nation pricing arrangement, as no final outcomes have been determined at this stage.

For more information, please visit UCB's website (click here).

NRTX-1001 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by the FDA or other health authorities.

Bank of America is acting as financial advisor to UCB, and Covington & Burling LLP is serving as legal counsel to UCB. Centerview Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor to Neurona, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati LLP is serving as legal counsel to Neurona.

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Becky Malone



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Laurent Schots



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Antje Witte



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antje.witte@ucb.com

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Yvonne Naughton



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About UCB



UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 9000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).

Forward-looking statements



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References:

1 ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT06422923. Available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06422923 (last accessed April 2026).



2 ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05135091. Available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05135091 (last accessed April 2026).

Date of preparation: April 2026. © UCB Biopharma SRL, 2026. All rights reserved.

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