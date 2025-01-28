UAEREP Announces Call for Submissions for Sixth Cycle Grant

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) has opened its 6th cycle for submissions of innovative research proposals, offering a grant of up US$1.5 million (AED5.511 million) for each winning project proposal. The grant will be distributed among up to three innovative research projects over three years.









The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) which commenced today in Abu Dhabi.

The program welcomes innovative research proposals that prioritize five core research areas: Optimized Seeding Materials, Novel Cloud Formation and/or Rain Enhancement Systems, Autonomous UAS, Limited-Area Climate Interventions, and Advanced Models, Software, and Data.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and President of WMO, said: “UAEREP’s sixth cycle presents a vital opportunity for the global scientific community to contribute to the development of innovative solutions that address the growing water security challenges. This effort aligns with the UAE’s continued commitment to accelerating climate action and building resilience against climate change’s impact.”

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, said: “The UAEREP latest cycle aligns with NCM’s strategic vision to position the program as a globally recognized model for rainfall enhancement research and operations, advancing water security in the UAE and worldwide. Through this cycle, we aim to build on the impactful achievements of previous cycles, which have empowered numerous rain enhancement initiatives to optimize their strategies, refine their operations, and achieve improved precipitation outcomes.”

Registration of proposals is open till 13 March 2025, and pre-proposals should be submitted by 20 March 2025. Those invited to submit full proposals will be notified by 20 May 2025 and will be asked to send their full proposals by 28 August 2023.

The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process, and the awardees will be announced in January 2026.

Pre-proposal evaluations will consider alignment with UAEREP’s research priorities, research excellence and impact, the expertise and potential of the proposers, multidisciplinary collaboration, and the proposal’s potential to advance the rain enhancement research community and industry.

To date, UAEREP has allocated AED 82.6 million to the successful completion of 11 innovative research projects, resulting in 8 patents, with 3 more pending registration. Additionally, 3 new research projects are currently underway.

