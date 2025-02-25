U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Size to Surpass USD 30.76 Billion by 2034

A new research report exploring the U.S. synthetic biology market states it had a value of USD 6.13 billion in 2024 and forecasts growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.50% percent to reach a value of USD 30.76 billion in 2034.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.statifacts.com/stats/databook-download/7924

U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Key Takeaways

• By technology, the PCR segment held the largest share of the market. This is attributed to the accelerated development in modern life science, with PCR technology being widely employed in numerous fields of medical research, virus detection, and the food & beverage industry

• The gen ome-editing segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. It enables researchers to modify the DNA of various organisms, including plants, bacteria, and animals, and their demand is expected to skyrocket in the coming years

• By product, Oligonucleotide and Synthetic DNA is anticipated to have the larger market share in 2030. The falling price of synthesis and increasing requirement for synthetic DNA, RNA, and genes that are employed in numerous applications contribute to the segment growth

• By application, the healthcare segment held a larger global market share. This is attributed to an increase in drug screening and discovery. Moreover, the use of synthetic biology can reduce the cost of drug discovery and propel market growth

• By end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment held a larger share in 2024, owing to the growing availability of modern research facilities, favorable legislation, and government assistance and funding

The rising demands for protein treatments, focus and discovery in synthetic drugs and vaccines, and individualized medicines have driven the market growth.

The significant decline in the costs associated with DNA sequencing and synthesis has made synthetic biology technologies increasingly accessible to researchers and institutions worldwide. This revolutionary shift has transformed the field of gene editing, enabling scientists to modify DNA sequences with unprecedented precision and efficiency. Advances in bioinformatics have further empowered researchers by allowing them to analyze and interpret vast amounts of biological data, which facilitates the design and optimization of synthetic biological systems. Synthetic biology plays a pivotal role in the development of innovative therapies such as gene therapies, which directly address genetic disorders, and cell therapies, which harness the power of the body’s own cells to treat various diseases.

Additionally, personalized medicine is becoming a reality, tailoring treatments to the individual genetic profiles of patients. The has provided a significant boost in the U.S. synthetic biology market, streamlining the process by which new pharmaceuticals are identified and developed, as well as enhancing the production of biopharmaceuticals. In agriculture, synthetic biology is being utilized to engineer crops with enhanced characteristics, including higher yield potentials, improved nutritional profiles, and greater resistance to pests and diseases. This innovation is not only improving food security but also promoting sustainable agricultural practices that minimize environmental impacts. Moreover, synthetic biology is instrumental in the production of biofuels, biochemical, and biomaterials sourced from renewable resources, thus contributing to the shift towards more sustainable industrial practices. In the realm of environmental science, synthetic biology techniques are being harnessed for bioremediation—using organisms to clean up contaminated environments—and for bio sensing, which involves detecting pollutants and pathogens in various settings.

Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms have revolutionized the U.S. synthetic biology market. AI helps analyze extensive biological data sets by providing powerful tools for optimizing the design of complex genetic circuits, intricate metabolic pathways, and precise protein structures. This innovative approach allows researchers to harness resources more effectively, resulting in the creation of biological systems that are not only more efficient but also exhibit predictable behaviors. Synthetic biology is a field that generates substantial amounts of data, which can be daunting for human researchers to sift through manually.

However, AI excels in this domain by identifying intricate patterns and critical sites within the data that might be elusive to traditional analytical methods. This capability significantly accelerates the research timeline, enabling the rapid discovery of novel applications and insights. Moreover, AI is instrumental in constructing predictive models of biological systems. These models empower scientists to simulate potential experiments in a virtual environment, allowing them to optimize conditions and parameters before moving to physical lab testing. This pre-experimental modeling contributes to considerable reductions in both the time and financial investments typically required for experimental endeavors. In the realm of metabolic engineering, AI plays a crucial role in optimizing metabolic pathways aimed at the production of biofuels, pharmaceuticals, and other high-value compounds.

By fine-tuning these pathways, AI can facilitate more sustainable and efficient production processes, ultimately leading to advancements in green chemistry and biomanufacturing. Additionally, AI is making significant strides in the field of drug discovery. By leveraging vast amounts of biological and chemical data, it can identify promising drug candidates that may otherwise go unnoticed. Furthermore, AI enhances the design and optimization of novel drug delivery systems, ensuring that these therapeutic agents can be delivered more effectively to target tissues, thereby improving patient outcomes and benefitting the U.S. synthetic biology market.

U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Trends

• Technological Advancements in DNA Sequencing and Editing-

DNA sequencing joins numerous areas such as genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metagenomics. The foundational tool is optimized across various fields since it enables the identification of specific genetic variations. In addition, it also enhances the agriculture sector since it aids crop improvement and resilience. DNA profiling helps in criminal forensics and environmental science focusing on biodiversity and microbial community analysis that enhances our understanding of ecological systems. CRISPR-Cas9 and other innovative gene editing technologies are transforming the landscape of gene therapy by allowing for precise modifications at the genomic level, whether through correction of deleterious mutations or targeted gene knockout.

• AI Integration-

Predictive modeling powered by AI allows researchers to foresee cellular behavior based on genetic information, thereby refining research methodologies and accelerating. Recent breakthroughs in biotechnology and genetic engineering are fundamentally transforming the landscape of the U.S. synthetic biology market. Consequently, an increasing number of companies are forming strategic partnerships to advance the development and commercialization of cutting-edge DNA sequencing technologies, along with their diverse applications in medical settings.

• Emergence in Different Fields-

As the applications of synthetic biology continue to expand, its impact is felt across multiple sectors. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development of novel therapies and personalized medicines is a top priority. The agricultural sector benefits from advancements such as improved crops and biopesticides, while the industrial biotechnology field relies on synthetic biology for the efficient production of biofuels and biomaterials. Additionally, in the food and beverage industry, synthetic biology is paving the way for alternative proteins, flavor enhancers, and food additives.

• Investments in Synthetic Biology Industry-

Investment in synthetic biology has garnered significant attention from both public entities and private investors, fueling a surge in research and development initiatives. Venture capital firms are increasingly seeking opportunities in synthetic biology startups, recognizing the potential for growth and innovation in this burgeoning field. As funding levels rise, so too does the potential for groundbreaking advancements that could transform countless industries and improve global quality of life.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Databook ( Price USD 1550 ) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7924

U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 7.20 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 30. 76 billion Growth rate CAGR of 17.50% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Report updated October 2024 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, technology, application, end use, region Key companies profiled Bota Biosciences Inc., Codexis, Inc., Creative Biogene, CREATIVE ENZYMES, Enbiotix, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC), New England Biolabs, Eurofins Scientific, Novozymes, Pareto Bio, Inc., Scarab Genomics, LLC, Synthego, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Segment Insights

Technology Insights

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment currently dominates the U.S. synthetic biology market, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. PCR has emerged as a vital technology for the detection and analysis of specific gene sequences, making it indispensable in genomic research. Among various applications, real-time PCR tests stand out due to their exceptional specificity and sensitivity, rendering them the preferred choice for a wide array of PCR-based genomic studies.

In contrast, the growth potential for genome editing technology is anticipated to be significant during the forecast period. This expected expansion can be attributed to the numerous advantages associated with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and synthetic organisms.

Product Insights

At the center of many synthetic and molecular biology applications are oligonucleotides, which serve as fundamental components in a variety of research initiatives. The key drivers behind this segment include the rising adoption of targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS), advancements in DNA computing, various mutagenesis experiments, and the rapidly evolving CRISPR gene-editing

On the flip side, the enzymes segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Enzymes have gained considerable prominence in the global synthetic biology market, primarily due to their unique properties that allow them to act as catalysts in biochemical reactions. These characteristics make enzymes essential for a range of applications, becoming an important sector in the U.S. synthetic biology market.

Application Insights

The healthcare sector has emerged as the leading force driving market growth and is forecasted to experience a remarkable expansion in the coming years. Synthetic biology diagnostics offer a highly sensitive, specific, real-time, and non-invasive approach for identifying infectious pathogens and cancer cells and monitoring the efficacy of therapeutic drugs.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis is further fueling growth in this sector. Innovative engineering techniques are now enabling the creation of personalized stem cells derived from patient's tissues, providing promising avenues for treating various medical conditions. These progressive research initiatives are set to significantly enhance the growth dynamics of this segment.

End-Use Insights

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment commands the largest share of revenue in the market. The advent of synthetic biology has provided these sectors with robust tools for developing novel therapies targeting chronic diseases, thus transforming the landscape of treatment options available.

Moreover, academic and government research institutions are anticipated to see steady growth throughout the forecast period. However, due to the inherently lengthy development and approval cycles in this sector, research and development (R&D) is particularly capital-intensive. Consequently, there has been a consistent increase in R&D spending and funding, highlighting the sector’s commitment to advancing scientific discovery and innovation over the years.

Browse More Research Reports;

U.S. In Vitro Diagnostics Market : https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/us-in-vitro-diagnostics-market

U.S. Biopharmaceuticals Market : https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/us-biopharmaceuticals-market

U.S. Clinical Trials Market : https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/us-clinical-trials-market

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Market : https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/us-clinical-trial-imaging-market

U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market : https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/us-revenue-cycle-management-market

U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market : https://www.statifacts.com/outlook/us-marine-biotechnology-market

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com

U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Top Key Companies:

• Bota Biosciences Inc.

• Codexis, Inc.

• Creative Biogene.

• Creative Enzymes.

• Enbiotix, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Merck Kgaa (Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc)

• New England Biolabs

• Eurofins Scientific

• Novozymes

• Pareto Bio, Inc.

• Scarab Genomics, Llc

• Synthego

• Synthetic Genomics Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Recent Developments

• In February 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, announced that it had purchased all the equity interests in Stilla Technologies.

• In June 2024, Stilla Technologies, a leader in multiplex digital PCR technology, announced the incorporation of two new digital PCR system configurations to the Nio™ product line.

• In December 2023, the Allen Institute, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and the University of Washington launched the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology to develop technologies for recording cellular history over time, helping researchers understand the dynamics of cells and genes in health and disease.

• In July 2023, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, and Ginkgo Bioworks announced a new program to develop functional chemicals using synthetic biology, expanding their existing biomanufacturing partnership.

• In January 2023, NREL launched a synthetic biology project with LanzaTech, Northwestern, and Yale to advance biofuel discovery technologies. The initiative focused on genome engineering and machine learning to quickly identify solutions for large-scale, carbon-negative production of biofuels and biochemicals.

U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the U.S. Synthetic Biology Market

By Product

• Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA

• Enzymes

• Cloning Technologies Kits

• Xeno-Nucleic Acids

• Chassis Organism

By Technology

• NGS Technology

• PCR Technology

• Genome Editing Technology

• Bioprocessing Technology

• Other Technologies

By Application

• Healthcare

o Clinical

o Bio/Pharmaceuticals

o Diagnostics

o Non-Clinical

• Non-healthcare

o Biotech Crops

o Specialty Chemicals

o Bio-fuels

o Others

By End Use

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Databook ( Price USD 1550 ) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7924

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@statifacts.com

Web: https://www.statifacts.com/

Web : https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@statifacts.com | +1 804 441 9344





