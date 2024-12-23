U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market to Reach USD 83.86 Billion to 2034

According to the latest research by Nova one advisor, the global U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO market is valued at USD 40.65 Billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 83.86 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period of 2024-2033.

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market By Key Takeaways:

· By service type, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing segment contributed the highest market share of 66% in 2024.

· By service type, the finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

· By research phase, phase III segment captured the biggest market share of 35% in 2024.

· By research phase, the phase II segment is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

A Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) acts as third-party company providing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with facilities and resources for drug development and manufacturing. CDMOs are a key player in the pharmaceutical supply chain while offering a wide range of services such as formulation development, clinical trials, manufacturing of cancer medications, increased efficiency, ensuring quality control and regulatory compliance, reducing production costs and eliminates or mitigates the risks associated with expansions and upgrades for pharmaceutical organizations throughout the U.S.

How is Artificial Intelligence helping pharmaceutical CDMO processes?

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools in a pharmaceutical CDMO can significantly assist in streamlining and improving the efficiency of the drug development process by identifying potential drug targets based in disease mechanisms, in molecular docking and simulation, generating de novo drug design processes, optimizing manufacturing parameters which will increase the yield, for analysing clinical trials and enhancing supply chain management thus leading to faster development times, personalized treatment plans and reduced costs while maintaining regulatory compliance and high quality standards.

In Oct 2024, Cellipoint Bioservices, a leading cell therapy CDMO and Mongoose Bio, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next generation precision T-cell based therapies targeting solid cancers entered into an agreement for the technology transfer, process development and utilizing cGMP for manufacturing their autologous MGB-001 TCR-T Cell therapy program. Mongoose Bio uses an integrated Generative AI (Gen AI) platform for enhancing antigen discovery and T-cell engineering process thereby aiming to transform cancer treatment.

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Growth Factors

· The rapid advancements in clinical trials, development of novel therapies and the rising support from government regulatory agencies for promoting the drug development and manufacturing processes is driving the pharmaceutical companies to outsource their drug research and manufacturing operations through CDMOs for reducing expenses, mitigating risks and adhering to regulatory and quality standards.

· The growing use of biopharmaceuticals in the geriatric population for improving quality of life is promoting the use of CDMOs as source for large-scale manufacturing of these medications to cater the need of the patients.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing demand for therapeutic treatments

The rising prevalence of various chronic illnesses, rare diseases and genetic disorders is creating the demand for targeted therapeutics options for the treatment and improving patient life outcomes. In this scenario, pharmaceutical CDMOs aid in the development and manufacturing of necessary medications as well as in research processes of clinical trials in innovating therapeutic treatments for pharmaceutical companies.

Restraint

Selecting the right CDMO

As many pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their product development and manufacturing processes towards CDMOs, which allows them to focus on research, clinical trials and product launch. It is extremely necessary for the pharmaceutical companies to choose the right CDMO for their projects. Selecting the correct CDMO helps the companies in avoiding unnecessary errors or bias in their projects while maintaining the timeline and the budget of the project thereby streamlining the development and commercialization process of the products and preventing financial loss of the pharmaceutical businesses.

Opportunity

Rising investments in pharmaceutical R&D processes

The surge in investments and funding’s by public and private sectors for the R&D of safe and effective pharmaceutical treatments for patients. Technological advancements in the manufacturing processes with improved product quality and consistency. The increasing demand of patients for potent medications and growing support government support are the factors creating opportunities for the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market.

Report Scope of U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

Segment Insights

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market By Service Type Insights

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing segment dominated the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market in 2024. CDMOs assist pharmaceutical businesses in the development and manufacturing of APIs owing to the presence of large scale manufacturing plants, access to industrial experts with specialized knowledge and expertise, reduced developmental costs and adherence to strict U.S. FDA standards with quality control thereby helping these pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for outsourcing their API production and allowing them to focus on clinical trials and market launch of the product. Furthermore, the growing need of effective therapies and medications for patients is boosting the market growth of this segment.

The finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing segment is anticipated to grow rapidly in the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market during the forecast period. With the growing demand for developing formulations and medications for treating various diseases has likely increased the process of manufacturing finishing and packaging stage products and formulations according to the need of the specific pharmaceutical organization. CDMOs are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and technologies for managing the production and supplying the pharmaceutical businesses with these FDF while maintaining the timeline, providing successful outcomes and reducing expenses for large-scale manufacturing of these products.

· For instance, in Dec 2024, Cellipoint Bioservices, a leading cell therapy CDMO declared a strategic partnership with Xiogenix, an innovator in biopharmaceutical technology which will allow the CDMO for enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of their cell therapy product filling processes by offering its clients access to the state-of-the-art Ares X20 fill and finish system.

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market By Research Phase Insights

The phase III segment dominated the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market in 2024. Phase III studies involve thousands of volunteers for the evaluation of safety, efficacy and dosage regimen of the drug in diverse demographics. This stage of clinical trials requires facilities for large-scale manufacturing and development of the drugs while adhering to the FDA guidelines, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and quality standards for streamlining the supply to larger populations across various locations.

The availability of state-of-the-art technologies, scalable manufacturing facilities and expertise needed for the development and distribution process of drugs is addressed by the CDMOs for the pharmaceutical businesses outsourcing the production of their innovative drugs and medications.

The phase II segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. The increasing success rates of preclinical and phase I clinical studies, rising investments in R&D and the growing innovations in pharmaceutical industries are the major factors contributing to market growth of this segment. Additionally, the support from government bodies, expertise provided by CDMOs in development and monitoring of clinical trials are boosting the phase II clinical trials segment in the U.S. region.

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market By Country-level Insights

Owing to the adherence of strict FDA guidelines in the United States, many pharmaceutical companies are shifting towards CDMOs as a potential option developing and manufacturing medications. Also the adoption of upstream and downstream processes for optimizing large scale manufacturing, reducing production costs, minimizing risks and providing flexible options for manufacturing processes by the CDMOs is promoting the market growth in the U.S. The availability of such feasible and versatile options is drawing attention of pharmaceutical businesses in the U.S.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market include:

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

· Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

· Catalent, Inc

· Cambrex Corporation

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Recent Developments

· In Dec 2024, BioCentriq, a leading cell therapy CDMO signed a long-term lease agreement with National Business Parks for developing a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Princeton, New Jersey which will also serve as the company’s new headquarters with an immediate $12 million investment for upgrading the facility with digital advancements.





· In July 2024, Genezen, a leading gene therapy organization strategically acquired uniQure’s commercial gene therapy manufacturing facility in Lexington which is a commercially-licensed viral vector facility, enabling Genezen for supporting customers from preclinical development programs through late-phase, commercial manufacturing and also serve as Genezen's global AAV center of excellence.





· In June 2024, ProBio Inc., a New Jersey based CDMO announced the expansion of its plasmid DNA and viral vector manufacturing facility which will strengthen ProBio’s capability for supporting the manufacturing of transformative cell and gene therapies in North America.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market

By Service Type

· Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

o Small Molecule

o Large Molecule

o High Potency (HPAPI)

· Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing

o Solid Dose Formulation

§ Tablets

§ Others (Capsules, Powders, Etc.)

· Liquid Dose Formulation

· Injectable Dose Formulation

· Secondary Packaging

By Research Phase

· Pre-Clinical

· Phase I

· Phase II

· Phase III

· Phase IV

