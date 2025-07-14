U.S. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Size to Surpass USD 2,237.13 Million by 2034

The U.S. next-generation sequencing library preparation market size is calculated at USD 652.65 million in 2024, grows to USD 738.21 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 2,237.13 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.11% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. next-generation sequencing library preparation market is growing due to its many benefits, as these solutions save time and money, and they are improved specifically for instruments and secondary analysis platforms. Even those consumers who are new to NGS find that the workflows and applications are simple to adopt.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9174

U.S. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Highlights:

• By sequencing type, the targeted genome sequencing segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

• By sequencing type, the whole genome sequencing segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

• By product, the reagents and consumables segment held the largest market share in 2024.

• By product, the instruments segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

• By application, the drug & biomarker discovery segment captured the largest market share in 2024.

• By application, the disease diagnostics segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

• By end use, the academic & research institutions segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024.

• By end use, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The U.S. next-generation sequencing library preparation market is expanding rapidly due to the library preparation techniques involve converting a genomic DNA sample into a library of fragments. It is an affordable and time-saving procedure. Continue advancement in NGS library preparation with advanced technology a resulting a bit becoming easier to use, scalable for any size lab, requiring a small number of steps, and having a rapid workflow time.

It provides many benefits, such as proper library preparation, reducing biases, ensuring even coverage, and lowering errors, leading to high-quality sequencing data. Libraries applied for particular applications, like whole-genome sequencing, transcriptome analysis, exome sequencing, metagenomics, or epigenomics. Augmented protocols save time and resources, allowing high-throughput sequencing projects. Specific protocols enable the use of restricted or degraded samples, like formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues.

• For Instance, In June 2025, DPX Technologies, a biotechnology company providing solutions for automated sample preparation, announces its latest products and fully automated workflows utilizing functionalized pipette tips. The products, MicroPorous Xtraction (MPX) Tips and NiXTips, are designed for DNA extraction and nucleic acid cleanup.

What are Major Steps of NGS Library Preparation?

NGS library preparation has four usual steps, such as DNA fragmentation or selection of target, adapter sequences addition, size selection, and lastly, library quantification and QC. It involves converting nucleic acid samples (gDNA or cDNA) into a library of homogeneously sized, adapter-ligated DNA fragments, which are then sequenced using an NGS instrument.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9174

Advantages of Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market

Application Advantages DNA/RNA Requirement Low DNA/RNA input Single investment for screening multiple samples Multiple Marker & Variant Types Screening of multiple genes Multiple variant types Detection of heterogeneity High throughput Screening of multiple samples High Sensitivity High sensitivity Sanger/PYRO sequencing Reporting Single clinical report with mutation states of multiple markers

What are Latest Trends in Nest-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market?

• In October 2024, Illumina, Inc., a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, unveiled its MiSeq i100 Series of sequencing systems, delivering unparalleled benchtop speed and simplicity to advance next-generation sequencing (NGS) for labs.

• In January 2024, QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI), the bioinformatics business of QIAGEN, announced its enhanced QIAGEN CLC Genomics Workbench Premium with LightSpeed technology now supports next-generation sequencing (NGS) for somatic cancer secondary analysis.

• In August 2024, Illumina, Inc. announced Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its in vitro diagnostic (IVD) Tru Sight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive test and its first two companion diagnostic (CDx) indications. This single test interrogates over 500 genes to profile a patient's solid tumor, helping to increase the likelihood of identifying an immuno-oncology biomarker or clinically actionable biomarkers that enable targeted therapy options or clinical trial enrollment.

Increasing Digitalization in CDMO: Market’s Largest Potential

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation is a significant tool used in genomics research. NGS sequences millions of DNA fragments at the same time, offering detailed information related to the structure of genomes, gene activity, genetic variations, and fluctuations in gene behaviour. Modern developments focused on rapid and more precise sequencing, lower expenses, and better data analysis. These advancements hold great promise for unlocking novel opportunities in genomics and enhancing the understanding of diseases and personalized healthcare. This revolutionary technology has driven genomics advancements in the various domains of healthcare.

• For Instance, In June 2025, Illumina, Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Standard BioTools under which Illumina will acquire SomaLogic, a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, and other specified assets for $350 million in cash payable at closing, subject to customary adjustments, plus up to $75 million in near-term performance-based milestones and performance-based royalties.

U.S. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market: What to Expect in the Country in Upcoming Period?

In the U.S. increasing application of next-generation sequencing is due to its ability to transform all fields of biological science. Increasing application of precision medicines has allowed clinicians to gain a better understanding of novel rare genetic diseases because of the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies.

Also in this region, advancements in genetic testing, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increasing importance of patient-centered care increase the demand for next-generation sequencing library preparation.

• For Instance, In April 2025, Watchmaker Genomics announced an important milestone in providing comprehensive and robust automated solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows. Its collaboration with Revvity has resulted in fully automated and verified methods for all of its DNA and RNA library preparation kits on the Sciclone G3 NGSx liquid handling workstation, making Revvity the first provider to automate Watchmaker’s entire library preparation portfolio.

Report Scope of U.S. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 738.21 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 2,237.13 Million Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 13.11% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered Product, Sequencing Type, Application, and End use Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Key Companies Profiled Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Inc., Illumina, Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Revvity, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

U.S. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Sequencing Type Analysis:

The targeted genome sequencing segment dominates in the U.S. next-generation sequencing library preparation market, as it focuses on a particular genomic region of interest. This technology is best for investigating genes in precise pathways or for follow-up experiments as compared to whole-genome sequencing (WGS). It is fast and more affordable than WGS, and it allows for deeper sequencing. Targeted sequencing is an extremely sensitive and significant technique for recognizing variants and mutations, including rare variants.

On the other hand, the whole genome sequencing segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as it is the most inclusive genomic test available. It is used to test a broad range of genes simultaneously, identifying a range of variant types. WGS has huge potential to identify variants in both protein-coding regions and non-coding, possibly intended regions.

By Product Analysis:

The reagents and consumables segment dominates the U.S. Next-generation sequencing library preparation market, as NGS Reagents are complete sets of optimized reagents that are perfect to convert a small quantity of DNA / RNA input into indexed libraries. NGS allows the best throughput per run, and studies are performed rapidly and affordable cost. NGS needs lower sample input, it provides higher accuracy, and the ability to identify variants at lower allele frequencies as compared to Sanger sequencing

The instruments segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as the instruments provide the main advantages over traditional sequencing approaches, primarily because of their high throughput, speed, and scalability. NGS instrument allows for the same time sequencing of millions of DNA fragments, offering comprehensive genomic insights, rapid turnaround times, and lower costs compared to traditional technologies.

By Drug & Biomarker Discovery Analysis:

The drug & biomarker discovery segment captured the largest market share in 2024, as NGS supports investigators to discover novel therapeutics, combat drug resistance, and prevent disease evolution. NGS enables the identification of gene mutations and the determination of disease progression via biomarker prediction and genetically stratified clinical trials. It brings numerous advantages to biomarker discovery, including the ability to perform deep sequencing, which allows the detection of low-frequency genetic variants, and enormously parallel sequencing.

The disease diagnostics segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period, as NGS is used in the diagnosis of various diseases. As microbes grown from patient samples offer microbial DNA for WGS, in which millions of fragments are read in parallel and assembled to rebuild the microbial genome. NGS has the potential to speed up the detection of disorders and create personalised pharmacogenomics profiles for different types of diseases.

By End Use Analysis:

The academic & research institutions segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024, as next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a novel technology used for DNA and RNA sequencing and variant/mutation detection in healthcare research. NGS sequences hundreds or thousands of genes or a whole genome in a limited period. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a significant tool used in genomics research.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the predicted timeframe as NGS technologies are used to appearance for microbial contaminants to offer precise surveillance of the drug manufacturing solution. In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, it drives large knowledge-gaining experiments that could not be financially defensible or were not even possible in the past, including metagenomics to compare various disease states or patient inconsistency, genome sequencing of model organisms, or ELT compound library screening procedures.

Some of the Prominent Players in the U.S. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• BD

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• New England Biolabs Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Revvity, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In February 2025, Roche unveiled its proprietary, breakthrough sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology, establishing a new category of next-generation sequencing. SBX chemistry, combined with an innovative sensor module, offers ultra-rapid, high-throughput sequencing that is both flexible and scalable for a broad range of applications.

• In May 2025, Illumina, Inc., and Ovation.io, Inc., an organization dedicated to building best-in-class multiomics datasets, announced the development of the largest commercially available clinical multiomic dataset from 25,000 patients treated with glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist therapies. The dataset will be made available to the pharma community to advance drug discovery and development.

• In June 2024, the Life Science division of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, proudly introduces the market’s first innovative lyophilized Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) library preparation kit. This pioneering kit underscores Meridian’s commitment to sustainable and cost-effective solutions within the life sciences industry.

• In April 2025, Zymo Research Corp announced the launch of its revolutionary new technology: The Green DNA/RNA Dry Transport System. This new tool sets the standard for eco-conscious, cost-effective, and room temperature transportation of DNA and RNA samples and is ideal for prepared libraries for any commercial sequencing platform.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market.

By Sequencing Type

• Targeted Genome Sequencing

• Whole Genome Sequencing

• Whole Exome Sequencing

• Other Sequencing Types

By Product

• Reagents & Consumables

ᵒ DNA Library Preparation Kits

ᵒ RNA Library Preparation Kits

ᵒ Other Reagents & Consumables

• Instruments

By Application

• Drug & Biomarker Discovery

• Disease Diagnostics

ᵒ Cancer Diagnostics

ᵒ Reproductive Health Diagnostics

ᵒ Infectious Disease Diagnostics

ᵒ Other Disease Diagnostic Applications

ᵒ Others

By End Use

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Academic and Research Institutions

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Others

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9174

About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Contact Us

USA: +1 804 420 9370

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn