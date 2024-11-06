U.S. Exosomes Market Size to Hit USD 1,815.46 Million by 2033

According to latest report, the U.S. exosomes market size is calculated at USD 127.73 million in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 1,815.46 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The market is driven by rising technological advancements in analytical procedures exosome isolation and the rising prevalence of cancer. In addition, non-government and government grants for exosome research are further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The U.S. exosomes market deals with valuable therapeutic and diagnostic tools. The market growth of exosomes is fueled primarily by the increase in infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, chronic diseases, and cancer. In addition, the increasing interest in exosome-based treatments is fueling the market growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

Various companies are focusing on collaborations with filing patent applications and research institutions for exosome-based projects in the U.S. The market expansion is contributed by funding companies such as the National Institutes of Health, which offer grants for exosome research and development. In addition, exosomes can be used for targeted drug delivery to cancer cells, significantly enhancing treatment efficacy while minimizing side effects. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the exosomes market in the U.S.

U.S. Exosomes Market Key Takeaways

• The kits and reagents segment was identified as the largest segment, with 45.25% in 2023, and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

• The services segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33% over the forecast period.

• The cancer application segment dominated this market with 32.11% share in 2023.

• The infectious diseases segment is anticipated to grow at 35.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

• Downstream analysis accounted for the largest share in 2023.

• The isolation methods segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2033

• The academic and research institutes segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

U.S. Exosomes Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2025 USD 127.73 million The revenue forecast for 2033 USD 1,815.46 million Growth Rate CAGR of 34.3% from 2024 to 2033 Key companies profiled Danaher; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Hologic Inc.; Bio-Techne; RoosterBio, Inc; Aragen Bioscience Capricor Therapeutics; Coya Therapeutics; Aegle Therapeutics Corporation; Aethlon Medical

The U.S. Exosomes Market Trends

The rising technological advancements in exosome isolation are expected to drive market growth.

The rising non-government and government initiatives for exosome research contributed to propel the market growth.

The rising continuous advancement is exosome technologies in drug discovery and development offers vital insights into biological function and heterogeneity and improves the capacity to harness the diagnostic and therapeutic potential for cancer and infectious diseases.

The well-developed companies with widespread distribution networks, extensive product offerings, and strong brand recognition drive intense competition and market growth.

The U.S. Exosomes Market Segment Insights

By Product Types

The reagents and kits segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Exosome kits play an important role in facilitating reliable and simple extraction. At the same time, reagents help in analyzing exosome content, especially in research associated with diseases such as regenerative medicine and cancer. The increasing prevalence of exosome-based clinical trial research is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

In addition, the service segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by the rising outsourcing of exosome services. Various companies provide services for analyzing and extracting exosomes to facilitate efficient therapeutic and research development. For instance, AMSBIO offers services such as exosome quantification and isolation, exosome miRNA sequencing and isolation, exosome surface proteomics, and marker analysis. This diverse array of the services provided by various companies is expected to drive the segment growth.

By Workflow Types

The downstream analysis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The rising technological advancements in exosome analysis have enhanced modification, labeling, quantification, encompassing detection, and downstream workflows of exosomes. These procedures may include data interpretation, complex sample preparation, and applying analytical methods such as mass spectrometry and RNA sequencing for proteomic analysis. The improved effectiveness and efficiency of advanced downstream analysis methods boost the segment growth in the U.S. exosomes market.

The isolation methods segment is expected to expand at a significant rate in 2023, with techniques such as filtration, precipitation, immunocapture on beads, and ultracentrifugation driving this segment growth. Companies are introducing advanced isolation services to maintain exosome integrity, increase yield, reduce processing time, and streamline workflows are expected to drive segment growth in the market.

By Application Types

The cancer application segment dominated the U.S. exosomes market in 2023. The increasing prevalence of chronic and severe illnesses drives the use of exosomes for developing advanced therapies and diagnostics to cure diseases. The improved healthcare infrastructure, an aging population, and government support further contributed to the segment's growth. Increased engagement in seminars and conferences is also driving market growth and raising awareness.

The infectious diseases segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Exosomes provide clinical advantages such as cell-free treatments for several tissue repairs and diseases and deliver therapeutic elements efficiently without cellular harm and immune rejection. These factors are anticipated to drive market growth due to their diverse applications in the U.S. market.

By End-use Types

Academic researchers significantly study isolation techniques, exosome biology, and their roles in disease and health. They concentrate on using exosomes as biomarkers for conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. By identifying disease-specific exosome profiles, researchers aim to improve noninvasive diagnostic methods. Exosomes are also investigated for their significance in regeneration and tissue repair, with efforts to aware them of delivering therapeutic components.

The research and research institutes segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The segment growth is accelerated by the increasing prevalence of various research organizations using exosomes for advanced therapeutic discoveries. To deliver growth factors for regenerative medicine, Carnegie Mellon University researchers are currently studying exosome-based cell communication. This research is anticipated to drive the segment growth in the U.S.

U.S. Exosomes Market Company Insights

Some of the major companies in the exosomes market in the U.S. include RoosterBio, Inc., Hologic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Aragen Bioscience, Aegle Therapeutics Corporation, and among others. This rigid competition in the market is attributed to rising technological advancements in exosome isolation technologies, which improve the accuracy, efficiency, and isolation procedure and are expected to enhance segment growth.

In addition, product offerings via strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and innovative product launches to diversify their portfolios drive the market growth in the U.S.

For instance, in February 2022, Bio-Techne CEO said that the Thermo Fisher Scientific deal expands possibilities for exosome Dx businesses. The aim behind this expansion was to leverage collaboration with Thermo Fisher to improve Exosome Diagnostics into a 1 billion business.

U.S. Exosomes Market Top Key Companies:

• Danaher

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Hologic Inc.

• Bio-Techne

• RoosterBio, Inc

• Aragen Bioscience

• Capricor Therapeutics

• Coya Therapeutics

• Aegle Therapeutics Corporation

• Aethlon Medical

U.S. Exosomes Market Recent Developments

• In May 2024, the launch of a new drug discovery division was announced by Enzene Biosciences. These further complement its EnzeneXTM-equipped biologics manufacturing site and expand the CDMO’s breadth of services to the biotech industry, which will open later this summer in the U.S. The discovery offerings included antibody services ranging from custom proteins and peptides to advanced modalities such as exosomes, RNA, and plasmids.

• In March 2024, a medical aesthetic company specializing in physician-dispensed skin care, ELEVAI LABS, INC., is pleased to announce the launch of its online E-commerce portal. The aim behind this launch was to support rapid growth as a stem cell exosome Disruptor in the $19.7 billion global physician-dispensed cosmeceutical Market.

U.S. Exosomes Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Exosomes market.

By Product

• Kits & reagents

• Instruments

• Services

By Workflow

• Isolation Methods

o Ultracentrifugation

o Immunocapture on beads

o Precipitation

o Filtration

o Others

• Downstream Analysis

o Cell surface marker analysis using flow cytometry

o Protein Analysis using blotting & ELISA

o RNA analysis with NGS & PCR

o Proteomic analysis using mass spectroscopy

o Others

By Application

• Cancer

• Neurodegenerative Diseases

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

By End-use

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

• Academic & Research Institutes

