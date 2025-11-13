U.S. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Set to Reach USD 11.70 Billion by 2034

The U.S. antibody drug conjugates market size stood at USD 7.18 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 7.54 billion in 2025 to reach approximately USD 11.70 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, a study published by Vision Research Reports.

The growth is due to the reason that ADCs integrate the particularness of monoclonal antibodies with the capability of cytotoxic drugs that serves the drug directly to cancer cells while lowering down the damage to the health problems.

What is the U.S Antibody Drug Conjugates Market?

Antibody -drug-conjugates (ADC) mixes targeted therapy and chemotherapy in order to diagnose particular blood cancers and cancerous tumors. Oncologists (cancer specialists) can use an ADC whenever cancers come back early (recur), as other diagnoses aren't so smooth (refractory cancer) or the cancers that are spread (metastasize).

This diagnosis works by focusing on particular cancerous cells and serving small doses of very rigid chemotherapy into the cells. The chemotherapy drugs destroy and damage these cancerous cells but do not harm proximate healthy cells.

The most main benefit is how ADCs can serve with chemotherapy drugs directly to the interior of cancerous cells that do not damage nearby healthy cells.

Top drugs which are used to diagnose several types of cancer like

• Brentuximab vedotin: This drug was initially ADc in order to receive an FDA approval. Its diagnosis for the repat Hodgkin lymphoma and anaplastic big cell lymphoma is among the other blood cancers list.

• Sacitatuzumab govitecan : This drug is a diagnosis for triple-negative breast cancer as when the surgery is not an option, or the cancer is spreading. It’s also being diagnosed for metastatic urothelial cancer.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Approved by the U.S Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Company Drug Indication Year of first FDA Approval AbbVie Emrelis (telisotuzumab vedotin) Locally of high -level or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer 2025 AbbVie* Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gyxn) Ovarian cancer 2022 AstraZeneca Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox) Hairy cell leukemia 2018 ADC Therapeutics Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) Large B-cell lymphoma 2021 AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) HER2-positive breast cancer 2019 AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo Datroway (datapotamab deruxtecean ) It is metastatic HR+ ,her-2 Breast cancer 2025 Glied Sciences Tradelvery ( sactuzumab gavitecan Triple-negative breast cancer 2020 GSK Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) Multiple myeloma 2020 Pfizer/

Takeda Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) Relapsed HL and relapsed sALCL 2011 Pfizer Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) Relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia 2000, 2017 Pfizer Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin CD22-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia 2018 Pfizer/

Astella Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) Urothelial cancer 2019 Roche Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer 2013 Roche Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma 2019