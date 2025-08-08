U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market to Surpass USD 20.94 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. anatomic pathology market size is calculated at USD 10.35 billion in 2024, grow to USD 11.11 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 20.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. anatomic pathology market is expanding as it offers major advantages in healthcare, like precise disease diagnosis, targeted treatment planning, and progressions in medical research. The significant role of anatomic pathology is to detect abnormalities that help to diagnose disease and manage treatment. Also providing inclusive in-house end-to-end anatomic pathology laboratory facilities to meet clinical trial requirements.

U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market Highlights:

• By product & services, the consumables segment dominated the market with a revenue share in 2024.

• By product & services, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

• By application, the disease diagnosis segment held the largest market share in 2024.

• By application, the drug discovery and development segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

• By end use, the hospital segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

• By end use, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Anatomic pathologists are involved in performing post-mortem inspections. An autopsy is performed after a person has died of an illness that could not, for whatever reason, be correctly or fully diagnosed before death. The physician seeks consent from the family to have an autopsy performed. If the cause of death is suspicious or related to an illegal activity, an autopsy is performed by a forensic pathologist. The pathology laboratory receives huge whole organs, or parts of organs, removed during surgery, such as a uterus after a hysterectomy, the large bowel after a colectomy, or an amputation of a leg or arm.

⬥︎ For Instance, In March 2025, Leica Biosystems, a global leader in anatomic pathology, announced a strategic collaboration with CellCarta, a worldwide recognized provider of CRO laboratory services for pharmaceutical research and development. This collaboration goal to combine Leica Biosystems’s anatomic pathology technologies and local manufacturing capabilities with CellCarta’s expertise in assay methodology and development, all under a stringent quality management system.

Anatomic pathology is a significant component of patient care and is applied to diagnose diseases like cancer, infections, and autoimmune disorders. Anatomic pathologists work in a different of settings, with hospitals, academic medical centers, private laboratories, and government agencies. Anatomic pathology is a rapidly developing field, and novel technologies and techniques are constantly being developed to enhance the precision and speed of diagnoses. These advances led to improved patient results and a deeper understanding of the underlying mechanisms of disease.

Country Level Analysis:

In the U.S., there are 32,257 diagnostic and medical laboratory businesses as of 2025, an increase of 3.1% from 2024. The presence of modern laboratory infrastructure, such as state-of-the-art automation in pathology laboratories, is ordered to lead technological progress and development. Atomic pathology allows pathologists to work remotely, giving them the flexibility to enjoy dinner with their family.

The initiation of robotics 2.0 and collaborative robots is also renovating laboratory environments. Automation ranging from lean automation to hybrid human-machine systems bridges this gap, improving productivity while maintaining flexibility, which drives the growth of the U.S. anatomic pathology market.

⬥︎ For Instance, In December 2024, Proteocyte AI, an innovative company that develops and commercializes individualized tests to predict the risk of developing cancer, and StrataDx, a clinical and anatomic pathology diagnostic laboratory, announced a new strategic partnership agreement for the U.S.

Recent Antifungal Drug Approved in the United States

Drug Use REZZAYO To treat adults with invasive candidiasis. BREXAFEMME Use for the treatment of adult and post-menarchal pediatric females with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). Vivjoa To reduce the frequency of vaginal yeast infections that keep coming back in females with a history of RVVC