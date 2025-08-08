U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market to Surpass USD 20.94 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. anatomic pathology market size is calculated at USD 10.35 billion in 2024, grow to USD 11.11 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 20.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2034.
The U.S. anatomic pathology market is expanding as it offers major advantages in healthcare, like precise disease diagnosis, targeted treatment planning, and progressions in medical research. The significant role of anatomic pathology is to detect abnormalities that help to diagnose disease and manage treatment. Also providing inclusive in-house end-to-end anatomic pathology laboratory facilities to meet clinical trial requirements.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9192
U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market Highlights:
• By product & services, the consumables segment dominated the market with a revenue share in 2024.
• By product & services, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
• By application, the disease diagnosis segment held the largest market share in 2024.
• By application, the drug discovery and development segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
• By end use, the hospital segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.
• By end use, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
Anatomic pathologists are involved in performing post-mortem inspections. An autopsy is performed after a person has died of an illness that could not, for whatever reason, be correctly or fully diagnosed before death. The physician seeks consent from the family to have an autopsy performed. If the cause of death is suspicious or related to an illegal activity, an autopsy is performed by a forensic pathologist. The pathology laboratory receives huge whole organs, or parts of organs, removed during surgery, such as a uterus after a hysterectomy, the large bowel after a colectomy, or an amputation of a leg or arm.
⬥︎ For Instance, In March 2025, Leica Biosystems, a global leader in anatomic pathology, announced a strategic collaboration with CellCarta, a worldwide recognized provider of CRO laboratory services for pharmaceutical research and development. This collaboration goal to combine Leica Biosystems’s anatomic pathology technologies and local manufacturing capabilities with CellCarta’s expertise in assay methodology and development, all under a stringent quality management system.
Anatomic pathology is a significant component of patient care and is applied to diagnose diseases like cancer, infections, and autoimmune disorders. Anatomic pathologists work in a different of settings, with hospitals, academic medical centers, private laboratories, and government agencies. Anatomic pathology is a rapidly developing field, and novel technologies and techniques are constantly being developed to enhance the precision and speed of diagnoses. These advances led to improved patient results and a deeper understanding of the underlying mechanisms of disease.
Country Level Analysis:
In the U.S., there are 32,257 diagnostic and medical laboratory businesses as of 2025, an increase of 3.1% from 2024. The presence of modern laboratory infrastructure, such as state-of-the-art automation in pathology laboratories, is ordered to lead technological progress and development. Atomic pathology allows pathologists to work remotely, giving them the flexibility to enjoy dinner with their family.
The initiation of robotics 2.0 and collaborative robots is also renovating laboratory environments. Automation ranging from lean automation to hybrid human-machine systems bridges this gap, improving productivity while maintaining flexibility, which drives the growth of the U.S. anatomic pathology market.
⬥︎ For Instance, In December 2024, Proteocyte AI, an innovative company that develops and commercializes individualized tests to predict the risk of developing cancer, and StrataDx, a clinical and anatomic pathology diagnostic laboratory, announced a new strategic partnership agreement for the U.S.
Recent Antifungal Drug Approved in the United States
|
Drug
|
Use
|
REZZAYO
|
To treat adults with invasive candidiasis.
|
BREXAFEMME
|
Use for the treatment of adult and post-menarchal pediatric females with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC).
|
Vivjoa
|
To reduce the frequency of vaginal yeast infections that keep coming back in females with a history of RVVC
What are Latest Trends in U.S. Anatomic
Pathology Market? ⬥︎ In March 2025, Proteocyte AI, an innovative company
that develops and commercializes individualized tests to predict the risk of
developing cancer, has recently learned that two unique abstracts involving
their oral cancer predictive test, Straticyte, have been accepted to upcoming
industry conferences this spring. ⬥︎ In March 2025, Techcyte, a leader
in AI-driven digital pathology, announced the launch of Fusion, the first open,
standards-based, SaaS platform designed to unify anatomic and clinical
pathology workflows. By bringing together pathology teams, IT systems, and AI
into a single, integrated platform, Fusion aims to eliminate workflow silos,
enhance diagnostic accuracy, and improve interoperability, setting a new
industry standard for digital pathology. Recent Advancements in Stimulated Raman
Scattering (SRS) Microscopy: Market’s Largest Potential Stimulated Raman scattering (SRS)
microscopy is a developing imaging process that utilizes the vibrational
characteristics of fresh tissue to generate microscopic images at a subcellular
spatial resolution. Irradiating the unrefined tissue sample with a light source
produces a vibrational “fingerprint” that reproduces its biological
composition. Raman spectroscopic features are altered by the presence of
malignant cells, which produce various spectral signatures due to differences
in biochemical composition. SRS microscopy creates signals with high
sensitivity to such differences, enabling rapid microscopic imaging. ⬥︎ For Instance, In July 2025, Indica
Labs, the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services,
announced that its Pharma Services team is offering quantitative image analysis
studies designed and performed to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards. Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9192
Report Scope of U.S. Anatomic Pathology
Market Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.11 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 20.94 Billion Growth Rate From 2025
to 2034 CAGR of 7.3% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered Product &
Services, Application, End use Market Analysis
(Terms Used) Value (US$
Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Key Companies
Profiled Abbott, Astellas
Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark, GSK plc, Merck
& Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market
Segmentation Analysis: By Product & Services Analysis: The consumables segment dominates in the
U.S. anatomic pathology market, as a product that a medical care practitioner
uses daily to enhance patient care. Medical consumables tend to be disposable,
single-use products. Healthcare practitioners often use them to enable more
challenging procedures. Consumables are used to support keeping the environment
safe and free from infection. Essential medical consumables are ultrasound
probe covers, procedural kits, needle guides, enteral feeding products,
oncology delivery products, infusion therapy products, and infection control
consumables. On the other hand, the instruments segment
is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period as U.S. anatomic
pathology instruments are significant tools that enhance healthcare. They
support early diagnosis, contribute to surgeries, and provide novel solutions
for managing chronic conditions. Modern equipment speeds up healthcare
procedures and lowers fatigue. This allows surgeons to operate more effectively
and professionally. By Application Analysis: The disease diagnosis segment generated the
highest market revenue in 2024, as it offers targeted coverage of the key
advancements in anatomic and surgical pathology. It works on the application of
digital pathology procedures for diagnosis and research, with a specific
interest in rare renal diseases. Pathology tests support to diagnosis of any
health challenges suffered by patients. On the other hand, the drug discovery and
development segment is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast
period as atomic pathology has significantly enhanced laboratories and
transformed the drug discovery process by improving efficiency and speed while
lowering errors. Cutting-edge technologies such as smart workflows entrenched
with artificial intelligence and ML come together to deliver extraordinary
capabilities. By End Use Analysis: The hospital segment generated the highest
market revenue in 2024, as pathology tests support to diagnosis of different
health problems suffered by an individual. The reports help physicians to treat
and overcome the health challenges of an individual with the greatest treatment
option available. It is basically the study of organs and tissues to find out
the causes and effects of specific diseases. Its diagnosis of infections, where
rapid molecular testing offers a rapid diagnosis compared to standard testing,
therefore enhancing patient results by lowering mortality, morbidity, hospital
length of stay, and unnecessary medicine use. On the other hand, the diagnostic
laboratories segment is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast
period as it is an anatomical pathology laboratory that is directed and staffed
by pathologists, specialized physicians trained to understand microscopic
tissue photographs and make analyses. Laboratory tests are applied to notice
and quantify different substances in the body, like cholesterol, blood glucose,
and hormones. Top Companies in the U.S. Anatomic
Pathology Market • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated • Labcorp • Cardinal Health • NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. • BioGenex • Bio SB What is Going Around the Globe? ⬥︎ In May 2025, Labcorp, a global leader
of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced the expansion of
its precision oncology portfolio. The additions include novel test aids for
solid tumors and hematologic malignancies and enhanced biopharma solutions
designed to accelerate clinical trials and companion diagnostic development. ⬥︎ In July 2025, PathAI, a global leader
in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital pathology solutions, unveiled the
launch of the Precision Pathology Network (PPN), a first-of-its-kind network of
digital anatomic pathology laboratories powered by PathAI’s AISight Image
Management System (IMS). The PPN is designed to enable early access to the
latest AI-powered pathology solutions developed by PathAI in collaboration with
the biopharma industry, enable participating laboratories to monetize
real-world pathology data, support biopharma-sponsored evidence generation
studies, and enable novel clinical development strategies leveraging
AI-pathology. You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com |
+1 804 441 9344 Related Report ⬥︎ Breast Implants Market - The global breast
implants market size was exhibited at USD 3.45 billion in 2024 and
is projected to hit around USD 7.38 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%
during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. ⬥︎ North America Breast Reconstruction Market - The North
America breast reconstruction market size was exhibited at USD
233.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 454.37 billion by
2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033. ⬥︎ Digital Pathology Market - The digital
pathology market size was exhibited at USD 1.11 billion in 2024 and
is projected to hit around USD 2.43 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%
during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. ⬥︎ U.S. And Europe Digital Pathology Market - The U.S.
and Europe digital pathology market size was exhibited at USD 621.42
million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 1,268.89 million by 2033,
growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033. ⬥︎ North America Digital Pathology Market - The North
America digital pathology market size was estimated at USD 553.89
million in 2022 and is expected to surpass around USD 1049.54 million by 2032
and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the
forecast period 2023 to 2032. Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the U.S. anatomic pathology market. By Product & Services • Instruments ° Microtomes &
Cryostat microtomes ° Tissue
processors ° Automatic
strainers ° Whole Slide
Imaging (WSI) Scanners ° Other products • Consumables ° Reagents &
Antibodies ° Probes &
Kits ° Others • Services By Application • Disease Diagnosis • Drug Discovery and Development • Others By End Use • Hospitals • Research Laboratories • Diagnostic Laboratories • Others Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9192
About-Us Nova One Advisor is a global leader
in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep,
data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across
industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we
specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug
development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of
the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare. Our expertise spans the entire
biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global
enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next
generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision
medicine. Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/ Contact Us USA: +1 804 420 9370 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com For Latest Update
Follow Us: LinkedIn
What are Latest Trends in U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market?
⬥︎ In March 2025, Proteocyte AI, an innovative company that develops and commercializes individualized tests to predict the risk of developing cancer, has recently learned that two unique abstracts involving their oral cancer predictive test, Straticyte, have been accepted to upcoming industry conferences this spring.
⬥︎ In March 2025, Techcyte, a leader in AI-driven digital pathology, announced the launch of Fusion, the first open, standards-based, SaaS platform designed to unify anatomic and clinical pathology workflows. By bringing together pathology teams, IT systems, and AI into a single, integrated platform, Fusion aims to eliminate workflow silos, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and improve interoperability, setting a new industry standard for digital pathology.
Recent Advancements in Stimulated Raman Scattering (SRS) Microscopy: Market’s Largest Potential
Stimulated Raman scattering (SRS) microscopy is a developing imaging process that utilizes the vibrational characteristics of fresh tissue to generate microscopic images at a subcellular spatial resolution. Irradiating the unrefined tissue sample with a light source produces a vibrational “fingerprint” that reproduces its biological composition. Raman spectroscopic features are altered by the presence of malignant cells, which produce various spectral signatures due to differences in biochemical composition. SRS microscopy creates signals with high sensitivity to such differences, enabling rapid microscopic imaging.
⬥︎ For Instance, In July 2025, Indica Labs, the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services, announced that its Pharma Services team is offering quantitative image analysis studies designed and performed to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) standards.
Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9192
Report Scope of U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2025
USD 11.11 Billion
Market Size by 2034
USD 20.94 Billion
Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034
CAGR of 7.3%
Base Year
2024
Forecast Period
2025-2034
Segments Covered
Product & Services, Application, End use
Market Analysis (Terms Used)
Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)
Key Companies Profiled
Abbott, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark, GSK plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi
U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Product & Services Analysis:
The consumables segment dominates in the U.S. anatomic pathology market, as a product that a medical care practitioner uses daily to enhance patient care. Medical consumables tend to be disposable, single-use products. Healthcare practitioners often use them to enable more challenging procedures. Consumables are used to support keeping the environment safe and free from infection. Essential medical consumables are ultrasound probe covers, procedural kits, needle guides, enteral feeding products, oncology delivery products, infusion therapy products, and infection control consumables.
On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period as U.S. anatomic pathology instruments are significant tools that enhance healthcare. They support early diagnosis, contribute to surgeries, and provide novel solutions for managing chronic conditions. Modern equipment speeds up healthcare procedures and lowers fatigue. This allows surgeons to operate more effectively and professionally.
By Application Analysis:
The disease diagnosis segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024, as it offers targeted coverage of the key advancements in anatomic and surgical pathology. It works on the application of digital pathology procedures for diagnosis and research, with a specific interest in rare renal diseases. Pathology tests support to diagnosis of any health challenges suffered by patients.
On the other hand, the drug discovery and development segment is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period as atomic pathology has significantly enhanced laboratories and transformed the drug discovery process by improving efficiency and speed while lowering errors. Cutting-edge technologies such as smart workflows entrenched with artificial intelligence and ML come together to deliver extraordinary capabilities.
By End Use Analysis:
The hospital segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024, as pathology tests support to diagnosis of different health problems suffered by an individual. The reports help physicians to treat and overcome the health challenges of an individual with the greatest treatment option available. It is basically the study of organs and tissues to find out the causes and effects of specific diseases. Its diagnosis of infections, where rapid molecular testing offers a rapid diagnosis compared to standard testing, therefore enhancing patient results by lowering mortality, morbidity, hospital length of stay, and unnecessary medicine use.
On the other hand, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period as it is an anatomical pathology laboratory that is directed and staffed by pathologists, specialized physicians trained to understand microscopic tissue photographs and make analyses. Laboratory tests are applied to notice and quantify different substances in the body, like cholesterol, blood glucose, and hormones.
Top Companies in the U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market
• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
• Labcorp
• Cardinal Health
• NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
• BioGenex
• Bio SB
What is Going Around the Globe?
⬥︎ In May 2025, Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced the expansion of its precision oncology portfolio. The additions include novel test aids for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies and enhanced biopharma solutions designed to accelerate clinical trials and companion diagnostic development.
⬥︎ In July 2025, PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital pathology solutions, unveiled the launch of the Precision Pathology Network (PPN), a first-of-its-kind network of digital anatomic pathology laboratories powered by PathAI’s AISight Image Management System (IMS). The PPN is designed to enable early access to the latest AI-powered pathology solutions developed by PathAI in collaboration with the biopharma industry, enable participating laboratories to monetize real-world pathology data, support biopharma-sponsored evidence generation studies, and enable novel clinical development strategies leveraging AI-pathology.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344
Related Report
⬥︎ Breast Implants Market - The global breast implants market size was exhibited at USD 3.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 7.38 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.
⬥︎ North America Breast Reconstruction Market - The North America breast reconstruction market size was exhibited at USD 233.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 454.37 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.
⬥︎ Digital Pathology Market - The digital pathology market size was exhibited at USD 1.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 2.43 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.
⬥︎ U.S. And Europe Digital Pathology Market - The U.S. and Europe digital pathology market size was exhibited at USD 621.42 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 1,268.89 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.
⬥︎ North America Digital Pathology Market - The North America digital pathology market size was estimated at USD 553.89 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass around USD 1049.54 million by 2032 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. anatomic pathology market.
By Product & Services
• Instruments
° Microtomes & Cryostat microtomes
° Tissue processors
° Automatic strainers
° Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Scanners
° Other products
• Consumables
° Reagents & Antibodies
° Probes & Kits
° Others
• Services
By Application
• Disease Diagnosis
• Drug Discovery and Development
• Others
By End Use
• Hospitals
• Research Laboratories
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Others
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9192
About-Us
Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.
Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.
Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
Contact Us
USA: +1 804 420 9370
Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com
For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn