Twist Bioscience Launches New Plasmid Preps to Enable Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Research

Offering includes Animal Origin-Free Preps, Transfection-Grade Preps and Target Yield with turnaround time starting at four business days for Express Genes

Enables nucleic acids therapeutics research, which can include antisense oligonucleotide therapies, gene therapies and more

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, today launched research-grade Plasmid DNA Preps designed to support the advancement of pharmaceutical and biotech customers’ pre-clinical studies.

“Our new plasmid preps combine the quality and consistency needed for preclinical research with the speed and cost efficiency customers have come to expect from Twist,” said Emily M. Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By offering animal origin-free and transfection-grade preps, customers can rely on Twist from the early research and discovery stage through preclinical development, streamlining their supply chains and eliminating the need to change suppliers as programs advance.”

With animal origin-free (AOF) and transfection-grade preps and target yield options, Twist can support the nucleic acid therapeutics discovery and development process by ensuring consistently manufactured DNA, aligning with customer specifications and reducing variability and risk in their discovery programs. Customers entering the preclinical phase often have specific quality requirements, such as animal origin-free, and low, or endotoxin-free, for DNA that will be transferred into delicate cells. To meet these standards, Twist offers low and endotoxin-free transfection grade preps, as well as AOF preps available with TSE and BSE certificates for verification of quality standards. In addition, customers can receive target yields for prep sizes 4ug to 10ug to ensure consistent and precise mass in every prep.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as medicine, agriculture, industrial chemicals and defense, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. The faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA Synthesis Platform provides precision at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis, sequencing and therapeutics discovery, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to most rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram | Bluesky

Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the intended benefits and expected future impact of the new plasmid preps. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist is developing obsolete or non-competitive; the ability to integrate and leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve operational efficiency, product development, and customer solutions; the ability to expand DNA synthesis manufacturing capacity; dependence on one supplier for a critical component; dependence on key personnel; additional regulations that could increase Twist’s costs and delay commercialization efforts; changes in U.S. trade policies and other trade actions that could result in increased costs and supply chain disruptions; the ability to maintain and enforce intellectual property protection; uncertainty as to economic and market conditions and the impact of adverse economic conditions; and the ability to obtain financing when necessary. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist’s business in general, see Twist’s risk factors set forth in Twist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 17, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investors:

Angela Bitting

SVP, Corporate Affairs

925-202-6211

abitting@twistbioscience.com

For Media:

Amanda Houlihan

Communications Manager

774-265-5334

ahoulihan@twistbioscience.com