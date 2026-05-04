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Twist Bioscience Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

May 4, 2026 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, today announced financial results and business highlights for the second quarter fiscal 2026 ended March 31, 2026.



Visit the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com to view the detailed fiscal second quarter 2026 earnings report and the investor presentation, or click https://investors.twistbioscience.com/events-and-presentations.

The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss its financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. The conference call will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone must register on the Company’s Investor Relations website or by clicking here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, our customizable solutions across the biological continuum raise the bar in diagnostics, therapeutics, industrial, agriculture and research markets.

We drive innovation with confidence, without compromise. Whether delivering oligos, genes, proteins, libraries, characterization data, antibody discovery solutions, or NGS workflow tools, our scientific expertise and exceptional customer experience help navigate complex challenges, all with precision and at the scale and speed customers require. By enhancing R&D efficiency at every turn, we give scientists more shots on goal – more experiments, more iterations, more chances for remarkable discoveries.

Together, we stand with customers in the relentless pursuit of progress, backed by enterprise reliability, to shape a healthier and more sustainable future for all. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

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Contacts

For Investors:
Angela Bitting
SVP, Corporate Affairs
925-202-6211
abitting@twistbioscience.com

For Media:
Amanda Houlihan
Communications Manager
774-265-5334
ahoulihan@twistbioscience.com

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