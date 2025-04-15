Turing Medical Names Transformative Med Tech Leader Kevin King as President and Chief Executive Officer

With three decades of spearheading advances in precision medicine and diagnostic technologies, King will accelerate the company’s next phase of expansion.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turing Medical, a leader in precision brain mapping and targeting technologies, announced the appointment of Kevin King, former CEO of iRhythm Technologies, Affymetrix and Thomson Reuters Healthcare, as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Turing Medical is developing advanced functional connectivity MRI processing techniques with the potential to generate highly detailed, personalized circuit maps that could help in the understanding and treatment of brain disorders.





“Bringing Kevin King on as CEO marks a defining moment for Turing,” said Nico Dosenbach, co-founder of Turing Medical. “As CEO of iRhythm, Kevin built one of the most successful digital health companies of our time—changing the standard of care for millions living with heart conditions. His track record of turning bold ideas into widely adopted clinical solutions makes him the ideal leader to help Turing redefine how we treat serious brain disorders.”

Under King’s leadership, Turing Medical is aiming to launch a clinical trial of its pioneering PACE (Personalized Adaptive Cortical Electro-stimulation) Therapy for Treatment Resistant Depression. This innovative approach integrates the precise targeting capabilities of the Bullsai platform with a novel minimally invasive neuromodulation therapy designed to provide sustainable relief for patients who have not responded to conventional treatments.

Proven Healthcare and Technology Leadership

King brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare and technology. Most recently, as CEO and president of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a digital healthcare information services company, he guided the organization from early-stage startup through a successful public offering.

Prior to iRhythm, King served as CEO of Affymetrix Inc. (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific) and Thomson Reuters Healthcare. King also held a number of senior executive positions in MRI at GE Healthcare and began his career in HP’s Medical Products Group.

“Turing Medical is poised to revolutionize neuroscience and bring hope to millions suffering from devastating neuropsychiatric disorders,” declared King. “The innovative technology developed by Nico Dosenbach and Damien Fair represents the culmination of their lifelong scientific mission. I’m profoundly inspired to help translate their visionary work into transformative therapies that will fundamentally change how we treat brain disorders—potentially restoring lives once thought irrevocably altered by disease.”

Building on Technological Momentum

King joins Turing Medical following a series of significant achievements, including FDA 510(k) clearance for its Bullsai platform—an automated cloud-based system delivering individual brain maps to support neurosurgical planning. Since 2022, the company has successfully marketed its FIRMM and FIRMM-pix MRI motion monitoring software solutions to clinical and research customers.

