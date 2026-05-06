Turbett Surgical Appoints Kevin Danahy as President and Chief Executive Officer to Lead Growth Phase

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turbett Surgical is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Danahy as President and Chief Executive Officer. A visionary leader known for his "founder-mentality," Danahy joins the company with a mandate to instill a high-performance culture and lead the organization through its next era of clinical expansion and commercial excellence.

Danahy most recently served at Pulse Biosciences in key executive roles, including President and CEO, during the company's critical stage of transition to a cardiac and oncology focus. Previously, he was President and CEO of private equity-backed Solmetex, where he successfully rebuilt the executive leadership team and accelerated the company to a successful exit. In addition to his leadership success at both Pulse and Solmetex, Kevin developed the foundation of his leadership skills over two decades of leadership positions at several of the world’s most respected medical device companies, including Zimmer Biomet, Intuitive Surgical, and Medtronic.

“Kevin brings a track record of building high growth, customer-focused organizations to Turbett and we believe that his experience will enhance their mission of expanding the US and international reach of this innovative product,” said Joe Siletto, Co-Managing Partner of J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital and Chairman of the Board at Turbett. “Kevin has proven his ability to build teams while focusing on customer needs and patient outcomes, and we are thrilled for him to bring his unique leadership style to guide Turbett in its future success.”

A Quote from Kevin Danahy:

"Turbett Surgical represents the perfect fit for my leadership experience, combining a foundation of technical innovation with an immense opportunity to scale through a culture of excellence. My mission is to cultivate a success-driven environment where every individual feels a connection to our work. I have learned from the best organizations in the world that true market dominance isn't just about the product; it’s about the passion, skill, and alignment of the team behind it. I am excited to inspire this talented group to reach new heights, exceed our growth expectations, and ultimately transform the way we serve our extremely important customer base of surgeons, nursing staff, sterile processing and hospital professionals globally."

About Turbett Surgical Inc

Turbett Surgical is a medical equipment company that manufactures mobile sterilization pods and consumable filters that facilitate highly efficient surgical equipment sterilization. Located in Rochester, NY, Turbett’s Instrument Pod is proven to make the operating room and sterile processing dramatically more efficient, freeing up time for sterile processing and clinicians to focus on essential tasks. For more information, visit https://turbettsurgical.com/.

About J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital is the life sciences platform of J.P. Morgan Private Capital that partners with leading early-stage biotherapeutics and late-stage healthcare companies. The early stage biotechnology practice is focused on company creation, Seed and Series A investments across all therapeutic areas in biotechnology. The late-stage healthcare practice is focused on commercial-stage medical devices, pharmaceutical and device services, biopharma, and tools and diagnostics companies. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. As of December 31, 2025, J.P. Morgan oversees more than $600 billion in alternative assets. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

Media Contact



Turbett Surgical

Bill Gerety

Bill.Gerety@turbettsurgical.com



J.P. Morgan

Shveta Vatsia

Shveta.Vatsia@jpmchase.com