Tulavi Therapeutics Awarded Breakthrough Technology Designation for Synthetic Implantable Products with Premier, Inc.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulavi Therapeutics has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement and Breakthrough Technology Designation for Synthetic Implantable Products with Premier, Inc. Effective September 15, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the allay™ Hydrogel Cap, the first and only fully resorbable, in situ forming medical device indicated to reduce the risk of symptomatic neuroma formation. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies.

"We're extraordinarily proud to reach this milestone as we work to redefine what's possible in peripheral nerve surgery," said Josh Vose, CEO of Tulavi. "Our agreement with Premier creates an important pathway for many more patients, front-line healthcare providers, and healthcare organizations to access the allay™ Hydrogel Cap and expand this novel approach to neuroma prevention in surgical practice."

Each year in the U.S., approximately 600,000 amputations and 1.9 million peripheral nerve surgeries are performed. When a peripheral nerve is severed, either by traumatic injury or surgery, axons may grow erratically, resulting in a disorganized ball of neurons - a neuroma. In some cases, these neuromas become symptomatic, causing persistent, debilitating pain characterized by hypersensitivity, burning, and stabbing sensations. Neuromas are the principal cause of chronic residual limb pain and a component of phantom limb pain, both of which significantly impair mobility, prosthetic use, and overall quality of life.1,2,3,4

The allay™ Hydrogel Cap is built on a proprietary hydrogel platform technology used safely in over 10 million patients worldwide and now engineered specifically to support nerve healing. allay™ is a novel, in situ forming, fully absorbable, and entirely sutureless surgical device that provides a perfectly conforming barrier to the injured nerve, supporting nerve recovery and reducing the risk of symptomatic neuroma formation. Once deployed, the hydrogel cap remains in place for approximately eight months, protecting the nerve and blocking axonal escape during the critical period of neuroma formation.5

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

Tulavi Therapeutics, based in Los Gatos, CA, is a privately held medical device company with a mission to redefine peripheral nerve surgery through innovative biomaterial solutions. The company's proprietary in situ forming hydrogel technology is a breakthrough approach to nerve repair and protection, addressing critical unmet needs in peripheral nerve surgery. Tulavi is committed to advancing patient outcomes and improving the standard of care for surgeons treating peripheral nerve injuries.

References

Rivera, J. A., Churovich, K., Anderson, A. B., & Potter, B. K. (2024). Estimating Recent US Limb Loss Prevalence and Updating Future Projections. Archives of Rehabilitation Research and Clinical Translation, 6(4), 100376. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arrct.2024.100376 Döring K, Trost C, Hofer C, Salzer M, Kelaridis T, Windhager R, Hobusch GM. How Common Are Chronic Residual Limb Pain, Phantom Pain, and Back Pain More Than 20 Years After Lower Limb Amputation for Malignant Tumors? Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2021 Sep 1;479(9):2036-2044. doi: 10.1097/CORR.0000000000001725. PMID: 33739309; PMCID: PMC8373555. Yang H, Dong Y, Wang Z, Lai J, Yao C, Zhou H, Alhaskawi A, Hasan Abdullah Ezzi S, Kota VC, Hasan Abdulla Hasan Abdulla M, Lu H. Traumatic neuromas of peripheral nerves: Diagnosis, management and future perspectives. Front Neurol. 2023 Jan 11;13:1039529. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2022.1039529. PMID: 36712443: PMCID: PMC9875025. Dellon, A. L. (2001). Treatment of symptomatic neuroma and chronic pain in the upper extremity. Journal of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, 1(2), 193–200. Based on product volumes from four hydrogel companies across multiple specialties, developed by Incept LLC.

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SOURCE Tulavi Therapeutics, Inc.