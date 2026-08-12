TSRL CEO Dr. Elke Lipka Selected to Present Microneedle Drug Delivery Research at PharmaEd Forum 2026

Presentation will highlight hydrogel microprojection array patch (MAP) technology and a novel approach to improving overactive bladder treatment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (August 12, 2026) – TSRL, Inc., a preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in formulation development, bioanalysis, exploratory toxicology, and pharmacokinetic strategies to guide human dosing schedules, today announced that President and CEO Dr. Elke Lipka will be presenting at the PharmaEd Microneedle & Transdermal Delivery Forum 2026, one of the leading conferences dedicated to skin-mediated therapies and advanced drug delivery technologies. The conference will be held August 27 and 28 in Providence, Rhode Island, bringing together researchers from industry, academia, and regulatory organizations to discuss the latest advances in microneedle and transdermal drug delivery.

Dr. Lipka's presentation, "Optimization of Trospium Chloride Delivery via Hydrogel Microprojection Array Patches (MAP): Impact of Device Architecture and Reservoir Design," will showcase TSRL's latest research into hydrogel-forming microneedle array technology and its potential to improve treatment for patients with overactive bladder.

The presentation will highlight TSR-825, the company's MAP formulation of Trospium Chloride, a clinically established therapy whose use can be limited by inconsistent oral bioavailability and dose-related adverse events. Through systematic evaluation of array architecture and reservoir design, TSRL has demonstrated sustained plasma drug concentrations over an anticipated seven-day period in preclinical studies while minimizing peak drug exposure.

"Our goal is to rethink how established therapies can be delivered to improve the patient experience," said Dr. Lipka. "Drug delivery is often just as important as the drug itself. By combining formulation science with the innovative hydrogel MAP technology, we have the opportunity to improve tolerability, support patient adherence, and potentially expand the therapeutic value of proven medicines."

The presentation will also discuss the broader potential of TSRL's hydrogel MAP platform, which is designed as a self-administered, painless drug delivery system. Building on the company's lead program, TSR-066, for seasonal influenza, the platform is being evaluated across additional therapeutic applications through formulation screening, in vitro permeation studies, skin irritation assessments, and in vivo validation.

"Being invited to share our research alongside many of the leaders in drug delivery is an exciting opportunity," said Dr. Lipka. "The field continues to advance rapidly, and conferences like this create valuable opportunities to exchange ideas, strengthen collaborations, and accelerate innovation that ultimately benefits patients."

TSRL's participation at the forum follows continued momentum for the company's drug delivery programs, including ongoing NIH-supported research focused on advancing its hydrogel-based MAP technologies for multiple therapeutic applications.

For more information, visit: https://www.tsrlinc.com/.

About TSRL, Inc.

TSRL, Inc. is a preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in formulation development, bioanalysis, exploratory toxicology, and pharmacokinetic strategies to guide human dosing schedules. Based in Michigan, TSRL supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government partners with a science-first approach that goes beyond standard testing. As a preclinical CRO, TSRL delivers a focused set of services that help research teams move drug candidates forward. Each solution is designed to reduce development risk, generate high-quality data, and support better decision-making earlier in the process. Learn more at www.tsrlinc.com.

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