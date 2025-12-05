TriSalus Life Sciences to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss the TriNav Infusion System for the Treatment of Symptomatic Thyroid Disease on December 15, 2025

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLSI) (“TriSalus” or the “Company”), an oncology company integrating novel delivery technology with standard of care therapies to transform treatment for patients with solid tumors, announced today that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET featuring Juan C. Camacho, MD (Florida State University), who will join company management to discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for symptomatic thyroid disease. To register, click here.

The event will provide an overview of the TriNav Infusion System and its Pressure-Enabled Delivery for Thyroid Artery Embolization (PED-TAE) approach. PED-TAE targets the inferior thyroid arteries and aims to reduce gland size and alleviate symptoms in patients who are not candidates for surgery or conventional therapies.

A question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Juan C. Camacho, MD

Juan C. Camacho, MD is an Interventional Radiologist and Clinical Associate Professor at Florida State University, specializing in image-guided thyroid therapies. He completed advanced training in interventional radiology at Emory University with subsequent faculty appointments moving then to lead academic medical centers like MUSC and Memorial Sloan Kettering. Dr. Camacho has authored more than 80 peer-reviewed publications and delivered numerous invited national and international lectures. His thyroid related research spans preclinical to clinical studies in minimally invasive thyroid interventions including thyroid ablation for malignancies, and he currently leads pioneering work in pressure-enabled thyroid artery embolization for benign thyroid disorders.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is a growing, oncology focused medical technology business bringing disruptive drug delivery technology with the goal of improving therapeutic delivery for the treatment of both oncologic and non-oncologic conditions. Additionally, we are exploring the integration of our technology with our investigational immunotherapeutic, nelitolimod, a class C Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, for a range of liver and pancreatic indications. We have developed an innovative organ-specific platform that is designed to overcome two of the most significant challenges that prevent optimal delivery and performance of therapeutics in these difficult-to-treat diseases: (I) high intratumoral pressure caused by tumor growth and collapsed vasculature restricting the delivery of oncology therapeutics and (ii) the immunosuppressive properties of liver and pancreatic tumor immune cells. By systematically addressing these barriers, we aim to improve response to therapies and to enable improved patient outcomes.

In partnership with leading cancer centers across the country – and by leveraging deep immuno-oncology expertise and inventive technology development – TriSalus is committed to advancing innovation that improves outcomes for patients. Learn more at trisaluslifesci.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “become,” “may,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TriSalus’s business, the commercial potential of its TriNav Infusion System, TriSalus’s proprietary PEDD approach, the potential therapeutic benefits and commercial potential of Nelitolimod, and TriSalus’s technologies and other products in development. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those inherent in the process of developing and commercializing medical devices that are safe and effective for human use, discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective to use as human therapeutics, and the endeavor of building a business around such medical devices and medicines.

TriSalus’s forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although TriSalus’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by TriSalus. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning TriSalus’s products and programs are described in additional detail in TriSalus’s annual report on Form 10-K, and most recent Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's website (www.SEC.gov). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and TriSalus assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For Media Inquiries:

Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

917.749.1494

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

For Investor Inquiries:

David Patience

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@trisaluslifesci.com