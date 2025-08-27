TrialAssure’s Zach Weingarden Joins Other Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders to Present on the Future of AI in Drug Development at RAPS Convergence 2025

CANTON, Mich. and PITTSBURGH (August 27, 2025) – TrialAssure, a global leader in AI-enabled, human-driven solutions for the pharmaceutical industry and beyond, announced today that Zach Weingarden, MS, Director of AI Technology & Applications, has been selected to speak at RAPS Convergence 2025, the premier event for global regulatory professionals. Weingarden will join a distinguished panel of experts in the session titled “Embracing the Age of Generative AI in Drug Development,” taking place on Wednesday, October 8 from 9:15 to 10:30 AM ET at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

The session will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping regulatory intelligence, optimizing study design, accelerating clinical development, and improving patient outcomes. Industry leaders presenting in the session also include:

● Rudy Fuentes, PhD, RAC, Director, Regulatory Affairs, Thermo Fisher Scientific

● Xinjiang Wu, PhD, Associate Director, Medical Writing, Biogen

● Florian Lasch, PhD, Biostatistics Specialist, European Medicines Agency

Each expert will present for approximately seven minutes, followed by a group panel discussion.

“As we move deeper into the age of generative AI, it is essential that the pharmaceutical industry approaches these tools with both curiosity and responsibility,” said Weingarden. “At RAPS Convergence, I’m excited to share how we’re helping sponsors and regulatory teams harness AI in practical ways that support compliance, speed up timelines, and ultimately improve the way our industry develops and delivers treatments.”

AI Adoption Is Accelerating in Pharma and Biotech

A recent report from Define Ventures, published in Fierce Pharma, indicates that 85 percent of leaders at top pharmaceutical companies consider AI an immediate strategic priority, and more than 80 percent are increasing or significantly increasing their AI budgets. As adoption in this way continues to gain popularity, the pressure to integrate these technologies in ways that improve outcomes and maintain regulatory compliance grows stronger with added pressure coming from boards and investors.

In response to this, TrialAssure has embedded AI into its suite of products, including the following:

● LINK AI®, a leading medical writing tool that helps efficiently develop, translate, and create drafts of clinical, technical, and plain language documents, uses AI to automatically identify, categorize, and extract key data points from clinical trial documents.

● ANONYMIZE® data, document, and image anonymization and redaction technology leverages AI to assess privacy risk, guide redaction strategies, and suggest context-aware anonymization of clinical documents.

● REGISTRY®, a start-to-finish e-registration tool for creating, filing, and managing clinical trial registrations and results disclosure around the globe, uses AI to pre-populate registry fields, flag data inconsistencies, and accelerate the registration and results disclosure process.

Weingarden added, “AI is already changing how the pharmaceutical industry works, and we are leading the shift toward smarter, faster, and more compliant solutions.”

