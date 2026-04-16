TrialAssure Wins “Data Privacy Solution of the Year” for AI-Powered Anonymization and Redaction Platform

CANTON, Mich. (April 16, 2026) – TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, announced today that its TrialAssure ANONYMIZE product has been named Data Privacy Solution of the Year in the 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards program. TrialAssure ANONYMIZE supports data sharing and transparency initiatives by automatically identifying sensitive information, applying consistent anonymization rules, and providing full auditability for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards recognize the world’s most innovative data technology companies. The 2026 program received more than 3,500 nominations globally, making this year’s selection process highly competitive. Winners across categories included leading organizations such as Box, Fivetran, Grafana, Hitachi Vantara, MongoDB, NetApp, Comcast, ADP, and other global data technology innovators.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition in such a competitive global field,” said Prasad M. Koppolu, COO of TrialAssure. “This award highlights the strength of our anonymization and redaction technology and the innovation behind TrialAssure ANONYMIZE. Our goal has always been to help organizations share data responsibly through a scientific lens, and this recognition reinforces the importance of that mission.”

The Data Breakthrough Awards program recognizes companies and technologies that are transforming the data landscape through innovation, performance, and real-world impact. TrialAssure’s selection underscores its leadership in privacy-focused AI solutions for the life sciences industry.

Strong growth in anonymization and redaction

Recently, TrialAssure was granted a utility patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary date offset anonymization method that enhances data protection by streamlining the anonymization of subject-level dates in clinical trial documents.

Key strengths of the platform include:

● AI-guided automation backed by expert oversight to streamline redaction and anonymization of clinical documents and datasets

● Support for global data sharing requirements, including EMA Policy 0070, Health Canada PRCI, EU CTR, and others

● Centralized, real-time workbench that improves reviewer collaboration, decision tracking, and audit readiness

● Transparent risk scoring and traceability that give users full visibility into decisions, offsets, and anonymized elements

● Seamless integration with clinical trial disclosure workflows to reduce rework and increase submission efficiency

● Use beyond pharma, in legal, finance, and transportation applications, among others

To learn more about TrialAssure ANONYMIZE, visit: https://trialassure.com/software/anonymize/

ABOUT TRIALASSURE

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human Driven™ solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure’s global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure is a multi-year winner in the Data Breakthrough Awards as “Solution of the Year.”

For more information, visit www.trialassure.com.

Media Contacts

Don F. McLean, dmclean@trialassure.com