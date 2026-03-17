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Transpire Bio Strengthens its Leadership Team with Appointment of Ewan Livesey as Head of Business Development

March 17, 2026 | 
2 min read

SUNRISE, Fla., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio Inc., a U.S. based, clinical-stage, revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, today announced the appointment of Ewan Livesey, as Head of Business Development.

“As Transpire Bio continues to progress its pipeline of complex generics and innovative medicines, we are strengthening our business development expertise to expand our focus on in-license, out-license and co-development opportunities that align with our business strategy,” said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio. “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Livesey as Head of Business Development. He brings extensive expertise in all areas of business development.”

In addition to his expertise in business development, Mr. Livesey is a corporate development specialist with over 30 years of experience driving transformative growth in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. As a former Chief Business Officer, he has consistently delivered value through defining corporate development strategies and executing high-impact licensing and M&A transactions.

“It is an honor to join Transpire Bio as Head of Business Development. I look forward to advancing the company’s strategic partnerships and supporting the continued advancement of our growing pipeline,” said Mr. Livesey, Head of Business Development at Transpire Bio. He added, “I am excited to be joining Transpire Bio at a pivotal time for the company as we expand our opportunities and build momentum across our innovative programs.”

Prior to joining Transpire Bio, Mr. Livesey has previously held a number of leadership roles including Chief Corporate Development Officer at Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Limited, Chief Business Development Officer at Norgine a.s., Head of Corporate Development at Zentiva Group a.s. and Chief Business Officer at Apotex Inc., as well as M&A roles at Lupin Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe, and IVAX Corporation. In addition, Mr. Livesey was a qualified solicitor in the U.K. focused on corporate, intellectual property and patent litigation matters in both private practice and in-house counsel roles.

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated US-based, revenue-generating, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients’ lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers and soft-mist inhalers. Transpire Bio is building a pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Diabetes, Obesity, Parkinson Disease Psychosis and Glioblastoma. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com.

Contacts:
Corporate

info@transpirebio.com  
+1 954.908.2233

Investors
investors@transpirebio.com


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