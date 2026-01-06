Transpire Bio Announces Completion of First Human Dosing in Clinical Trial Using its Novel Inhalation Formulation

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio, an integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, today announced that it has successfully dosed the first human subject with its experimental drug candidate in a novel inhalation formulation. The initial clinical study is designed to evaluate pulmonary and systemic safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of the drug candidate delivered via the inhalation route. This milestone marks the beginning of Transpire Bio’s clinical development program for the drug, which is being investigated for multiple CNS-related conditions, including Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis.

“The dosing of the first human subject using our novel formulation technology platform is yet another significant milestone for our company as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative, inhaled medicines,” said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio.



“There is a significant unmet medical need for patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders,” said Dr. Mark Lepore, Chief Medical Officer of Transpire Bio. “Patients seek therapies that not only improve symptoms and quality of life, but also those that can do so while minimizing adverse effects. Using the inhalation route of administration to treat CNS disorders has not been widely leveraged, and we at Transpire Bio are looking forward to advancing our science and technologies to get these innovative therapies into the hands of patients.”



In addition to its pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines for Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis and Glioblastoma, Transpire Bio has three assets in development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Transpire Bio is also developing therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Diabetes, and Obesity. In addition, Transpire Bio is developing a pipeline of complex generic inhalation products for patients suffering from asthma and COPD. These products will all be developed and manufactured in Transpire Bio’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in South Florida, U.S.

About the Novel Formulation

The novel formulation, which serves as a technology platform for inhalation drug delivery, is an experimental drug candidate under development by Transpire Bio for the treatment of several CNS disorders. Its unique mechanisms of action are being studied for potential benefits in managing symptoms associated with Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis and other neurological conditions.



About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated, US-based, revenue-generating, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients’ lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers and soft-mist inhalers. Transpire Bio is building a pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) where it has three assets in development. Transpire Bio is also developing therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Diabetes, Obesity, Parkinson's Disease Psychosis, and Glioblastoma.

For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com

Corporate Inquiries

info@transpirebio.com

+1 954.908.2233



Investor Inquiries

Stuart Loesch

Chief Commercial Officer, Transpire Bio

Stuart.Loesch@transpirebio.com