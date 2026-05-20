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TransMedics to Present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

ANDOVER, Mass., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced the company will be participating in the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The TransMedics management team will present beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET/ 1:20 p.m. CT.

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/. The Company's standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Hannah Jeffrey

332-895-3222

Investors@transmedics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-present-at-the-william-blair-46th-annual-growth-stock-conference-302776706.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

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