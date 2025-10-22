Transcenta Announces the Appointment of Tyler Marciniak as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

PRINCETON, N.J. and SUZHOU, China, October 16, 2025 -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announced the appointment of Tyler Marciniak to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, reporting to Dr. Xueming Qian, Chairman and CEO of Transcenta. Mr. Marciniak will serve as a member of the senior management team and lead the company's enterprise-wide capital fundraising strategy, as well as its efforts to establish and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with key stakeholders to drive growth and position the company as a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation.

An experienced international biopharma leader, Mr. Marciniak joins Transcenta from ACELYRIN Inc, where he led similar efforts for the company's private-to-public transition including support for its USD 300 million Series C financing, all-stock acquisition of ValenzaBio, USD 621 million initial public offering, and eventual acquisition by Alumis Inc. earlier this year. Prior to ACELYRIN, he held roles of increasing responsibility within Operations and Strategy, Investor Relations, and Communications at Astellas Pharma Inc. from 2014 to 2022 – where he was based in Tokyo for five years – and at Pfizer Inc. from 2010 to 2014 in New York. He is currently a member of the Investment Committee for 116 Street Ventures and was previously recognized by PRWeek as one of the healthcare industry's most influential communicators under the age of 40. He holds an MBA in Finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and an MSc in Strategic Communications from Columbia University.

"We are very pleased to have Tyler join Transcenta to lead our capital markets strategy and efforts to build deep relationships with investors and other stakeholders during this exciting time," said Dr. Xueming Qian, Chairman and CEO of Transcenta. "His extensive strategy and finance experience working across the United States, Europe and Asia, with both large pharma and small biotech companies, will be invaluable as we continue to develop our innovative therapeutics for oncology and immunology patients, and strengthen our global presence.”

“I am honored to join Transcenta at this pivotal time as they advance not only their late-stage anti-CLDN18.2 monoclonal antibody, which has the potential to be best in class for first-line gastric and gastroesophageal cancers, but also an exciting early stage pipeline of potentially best-in-class or first-in-class assets in oncology and immunology,” said Tyler Marciniak, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Transcenta. “I look forward to working with Dr. Qian, the leadership team and all the Transcenta colleagues to support our shared mission of employing cutting-edge technology to rapidly and cost-effectively innovate for patients.”

About Transcenta

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in China, U.S. and Europe. Transcenta is developing 16 therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta. For inquiries regarding capital cooperation opportunities, please contact us at ir@transcenta.com.