Trailhead Biosystems® Expands Human Cell-Based Product Line with iPSC-Derived A9 Dopaminergic Neurons

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trailhead Biosystems, Inc. (TrailBio.com), a biotechnology company pioneering the creation of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived human cells at scale for drug discovery and cell therapy, introduces TrailBio® A9 Dopaminergic Neurons, a powerful new tool available off-the-shelf for studying Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.

A9 dopaminergic neurons play a critical role in movement regulation and are disproportionately affected in Parkinson's disease. Historically, researchers have lacked access to viable human models, relying instead on animal studies with limited relevance. With TrailBio® A9 Dopaminergic Neurons, scientists now have a human-specific platform to investigate disease mechanisms, develop therapies and accelerate drug discovery.

"TrailBio® A9 Dopaminergic Neurons open new possibilities for Parkinson's research," said Dr. Jan Jensen, Chief Scientific Officer, Chief Technology Officer and founder of Trailhead Biosystems. "These cells enable researchers to study the vulnerabilities of A9 neurons, helping drive progress toward more effective treatments."

"For decades, the lack of human A9 neurons has limited our ability to truly understand Parkinson's disease," added Dr. Nooshin Amini, Scientific Director at Trailhead Biosystems. "Now, with TrailBio® A9 Dopaminergic Neurons, researchers can directly study the exact cells that are most affected, offering hope for groundbreaking insights and future therapies."

Trailhead Biosystems, Inc. is pioneering an informatics-based approach in regenerative medicine and drug discovery. Founded in 2015 as a spinout from the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, Trailhead emerged from the research of CSO/CTO and founder Dr. Jan Jensen. Trailhead creates optimized human cells at scale with its proprietary High-Dimensional Design-of-Experiments (HD-DoE®) platform, integrating advanced mathematical modeling with high-throughput robotic manufacturing. This innovative system allows Trailhead to develop specialized, high-quality iPSC-derived human cells for drug discovery and cell-based therapies. TrailBio® A9 Dopaminergic Neurons represent one of many specialized human cell types emerging from this platform, with additional cell models expected in the near future.

