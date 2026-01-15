TOXINS 2026: Clinical Updates on Galderma’s Leading Neuromodulator Portfolio Further Reinforce Its Leadership in Injectable Aesthetics

Galderma will present data on Relfydess ® (RelabotulinumtoxinA) – the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator designed with PEARL™ Technology – which further demonstrate its rapid onset and efficacy through 6 months in both moderate-to-severe frown lines (glabellar lines) and crow’s feet (lateral canthal lines) 1-3

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma (SIX: GALD) will present data on its innovative and industry-leading neuromodulator portfolio at the TOXINS 2026 International Conference in Madrid, Spain from January 14-17, 2026. The company will share data from five abstracts on two neuromodulators from its portfolio, Relfydess – the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator designed with PEARL Technology – and Dysport. Additionally, Galderma will be hosting a Relfydess Masterclass in which expert speakers will delve into the science and clinical data behind Relfydess.

“At TOXINS 2026, we will demonstrate our continued leadership in neuromodulation through updates on our leading portfolio, and an educational session on Relfydess, an innovative, science-backed neuromodulator that delivers advanced performance. As the only company with a portfolio of neuromodulators, we’re building on our heritage in the space by developing next-generation solutions that address the evolving expectations of both patients and practitioners.” BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., Ph.D. GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D GALDERMA

Relfydess presentations include two encore post-hoc subgroup analyses of pooled phase III READY program data in moderate-to-severe frown lines and crow’s feet. These data showed:

>98% and >88% investigator-assessed responder rates after one month of treatment in patients with frown lines and crow’s feet, respectively 3

>24 weeks median time to return to baseline severity for both frown lines and crow’s feet, as assessed by both patients and investigators2

Additionally, new Relfydess data includes results from an in vivo head-to-head study of Relfydess and OnabotulinumtoxinA showing similar and limited levels of diffusion in a rat model.6

Together, these analyses provided further evidence to support Relfydess’ rapid onset and efficacy through six months regardless of previous neuromodulator treatment, robust safety profile, high patient satisfaction, and improved well-being.2,3,6

Galderma will also be hosting a Relfydess Masterclass at TOXINS 2026 in which expert speakers, Dr. Joanna Czuwara and Dr. Birgit Blessman-Gurk, will discuss clinical data, real-world treatment experience, and the science behind Relfydess’ PEARL Technology. The session will feature insights into its rapid onset, long duration, and scientific differentiation principles and will take place from 15:50 – 16:20 CET on Thursday, January 15 in the Educational Theatre.

Furthermore, abstracts investigating patient and practitioner satisfaction when using Dysport to treat frown lines will also be presented at the conference, including results from a real-world study of repeated Dysport treatment in China showing up to 100% patient satisfaction three weeks after three treatment cycles.4,5

Establishing clear leadership in neuromodulation

Galderma’s data and activities at TOXINS 2026 demonstrate how its innovative and unique neuromodulator portfolio consistently meets the needs of patients and practitioners, setting the company apart as a leader in this field.

Today, Galderma is well positioned to be the leader in all aspects of Injectable Aesthetics, having the in-house capabilities to discover, research, develop, manufacture, and market best-in-class products.

More details on Galderma’s scientific presentations at TOXINS 2026 can be found here.

About Relfydess (RelabotulinumtoxinA)

Pioneered by Galderma, Relfydess is the first and only ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator designed with PEARL Technology that is designed to preserve molecule integrity.1 PEARL Technology is designed to deliver a highly active, innovative, complex-free molecule, with up to 39% of patients seeing effects from day one and up to 75% of patients maintaining improvements for six months.1,7,8 Relfydess is optimized for simple volumetric dosing, without reconstitution, to increase ease-of-use and help ensure consistent dose/volume every time.9,10 It was entirely created and manufactured by Galderma to expand its neuromodulator portfolio as part of the broadest Injectable Aesthetics portfolio on the market. Relfydess received a marketing authorization in several markets. RelabotulinumtoxinA is an investigational drug product in the U.S. Authorization conditions may vary internationally.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

