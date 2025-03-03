Tivic Health Files Patent For Optimized Electrical Stimulation of the Vagus Nerve

- Patent based on state-of-the-art science of vagus nerve stimulation approach shows greater effect from personalization of treatment -

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a diversified therapeutics company harnessing the power of the immune and autonomic nervous systems to fight disease and restore health, announced today that it has filed a new patent application with the U.S. Patent Office. Patent No. 63,492,402, entitled “Method and Apparatus for Electrical Stimulation of the Vagus Nerve,” expands the claims and protection around the technology in advance of potential U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval and commercialization of Tivic’s non-invasive cervical vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) device.





“This patent for our VNS technology builds upon the findings from our sponsored research at the Feinstein Institute, which has demonstrated that tailoring key stimulation parameters to each study subject results in a meaningfully improved effect on measures of the autonomous nervous system,” said Blake Gurfein, Tivic Health Chief Scientific Officer. “When compared with other technologies that apply the same stimulation approach to all patients, we believe this improvement will enable Tivic Health to develop more effective device therapies, which will be a key differentiator and create compelling use cases for the indications we plan to target.”

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic Health is a diversified therapeutics company harnessing the power of the immune and autonomic nervous systems to fight disease and restore health. Tivic Health takes a multi-pronged approach to treating the root causes of diseases caused by immune dysregulation and dysautonomia. The combination of bioelectronic and biologic medicines allow Tivic to target disorders and disease via both neural pathways and molecular approaches.

Tivic Health’s first FDA approved product ClearUP™ is proven to treat sinus pain and pressure, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information about Tivic Health, visit: https://ir.tivichealth.com.

