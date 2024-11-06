Tiffany Salas-Morris Joins Slingshot Biosciences as Chief Commercial Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cellmimics--Slingshot Biosciences, Inc. (Slingshot Biosciences), a leading biotechnology company revolutionizing the development of cell mimics for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, is excited to announce the appointment of Tiffany Salas-Morris as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In her new role, Tiffany will lead the company’s commercial strategy, focusing on accelerating growth, expanding market presence, and driving customer engagement.





With over two decades of experience in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors, Tiffany Salas-Morris brings a wealth of expertise in commercial leadership, strategic marketing, and business development. Her extensive background includes key leadership positions at industry-leading companies where she was instrumental in launching successful products, expanding market share, and building strong customer relationships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany Salas-Morris to the Slingshot Biosciences team,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kim, Founder, CEO, and President of Slingshot Biosciences. “Tiffany’s deep industry knowledge and proven track record in driving commercial success make her the ideal leader to help us scale our business and bring our innovative cell mimic technology to a broader market. Her vision and leadership will be critical as we continue to develop reliable solutions that help our clients improve patient outcomes.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Salas-Morris will oversee all aspects of Slingshot Biosciences’ commercial operations, including sales, marketing, and customer success. Her focus will be on building and executing a comprehensive commercial strategy that aligns with the company’s mission of delivering cutting-edge cell mimic solutions to its clients.

“I am honored to join Slingshot Biosciences at such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Tiffany Salas-Morris. “The innovative work being done here has the potential to revolutionize current methodologies, and I am eager to contribute to our mission of helping scientists develop advanced therapies and reliable tests that improve patient outcomes.”

Tiffany’s passion for advancing healthcare solutions and her commitment to driving commercial excellence will be invaluable as Slingshot Biosciences continues to expand its impact in cell and gene therapy, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics industries.

About Slingshot Biosciences

Slingshot Biosciences develops cell mimics for a range of applications in diagnostics and therapeutics. Slingshot leverages advances in distributed manufacturing, engineering, and polymer chemistry to provide an industry-first, off-the-shelf solution for cell-like reagents that are stable, low-cost, and targeted toward a range of indications and markets. www.slingshotbio.com.

