Think Bioscience Raises $55M in Oversubscribed Series A

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Bioscience ("Think Bio"), a biotechnology company focused on unlocking elusive drug targets, has raised $55M in an oversubscribed Series A. The round was led by Regeneron Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and Janus Henderson Investors with participation from T.A. Springer, CE-Ventures, MBX Capital, and YK Bioventures. Returning investors include AV8 Ventures, CU Innovations, and Buff Gold Ventures.

Think Bioscience develops small molecule drugs for historically challenging drug targets by using synthetic biology to uncover novel footholds for medicinal chemistry (e.g., protein pockets). Their lead program targets mutants that cause Noonan syndrome, a genetic condition that affects approximately 1 in 2,500 births. Noonan patients experience life-threatening cardiac and lymphatic issues, short stature, cognitive impairment, and pain, among other chronic symptoms. There are no approved therapies that address the underlying biology of this disease.

"Our lead program has the potential to give a broad set of Noonan patients a better life," said Dr. Jerome Fox, co-founder and CEO at Think Bioscience. "We are grateful to our investors for supporting our vision to develop life-changing therapies."

Despite recent advances in computational chemistry, drug design remains exceedingly difficult. Most proteins in the human proteome are still considered undruggable—that is, they lack an obvious pocket for a drug to bind. Think Bio's synthetic biology platform uses high-throughput functional surveys to find pockets that others miss and uses them to advance small molecules with biochemical activities previously deemed difficult, if not impossible, to achieve. They have extended their platform to a striking variety of targets, including transcription factors, protein phosphatases, kinases, proteases, and GTPases, while advancing a robust internal pipeline.

"This team is succeeding where others have failed. The lead program is the best example, but just one of many that the company is prosecuting. We are enthusiastic to double down." said Nick Olsen, Partner at Innovation Endeavors.

About Think Bioscience

Think Bioscience is a privately held small molecule drug discovery company based in Boulder, Colorado. They are focused on developing therapeutics against targets that have historically been considered "undruggable". The company's team combines expertise in synthetic biology, protein biophysics, applied enzymology, computational chemistry, and medicinal chemistry to launch first-in-class program for diseases with high unmet need. Learn more at www.thinkbioscience.com.

