Thermo Fisher Scientific Presents End-to-End Diagnostic and Lab Solutions Addressing Unmet Clinical Needs at ADLM 2026

Key facts:

Thermo Fisher’s specialty diagnostics portfolio addresses high-impact clinical needs across multiple myeloma monitoring with the EXENT® Solution, community oncology testing, critical care, allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, including connective tissue disease testing with the EliA™ CTD 13 Screen, maternal health, and molecular diagnostics.

For clinical and immunoassay laboratories, quality controls are the foundation of every reliable diagnostic result. LabLink360™ software and MAS™ Max quality controls link QC infrastructure to clinical confidence and patient outcomes.

From test development through clinical diagnostics, workflow automation and data informatics, Thermo Fisher’s presence at ADLM 2026 reflects its role as an end-to-end partner with scientific depth in specialty disease areas and the operational scale to support labs at every stage.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, will showcase its latest diagnostic innovations, recent regulatory milestones and expanded capabilities at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Conference (ADLM), July 26-30, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. Spanning specialty diagnostics, quality management and the full diagnostic continuum, Thermo Fisher’s presence at ADLM 2026 reflects its ongoing commitment to addressing unmet clinical needs with reliable, purpose-built diagnostic and workflow solutions.

“Laboratories today face growing pressure to deliver faster, more accurate results while managing operational complexity,” said Puneet Sarin, senior vice president and president, specialty diagnostics at Thermo Fisher. “At the same time, the traditional boundaries between research, translational medicine and diagnostics continue to blur as science advances and healthcare evolves. With the breadth of our diagnostics portfolio—including instruments, assays and digital solutions—Thermo Fisher is uniquely positioned to help laboratories accelerate innovation, enable precision medicine and deliver the reliable insights clinicians need to improve patient care.”

Innovation to Address Unmet Clinical Needs

Thermo Fisher’s EXENT® Solution, a fully integrated and automated mass spectrometry platform designed to aid in the diagnosis of multiple myeloma and related disorders, recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF), more than 176,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with multiple myeloma each year, yet the current diagnostic pathway can be slow and uncertain, often relying on subjective interpretation of test results. By combining increased sensitivity with automated workflows, the EXENT System helps clinical laboratories deliver accurate results, supporting fast, confident diagnoses and more informed clinical decision-making. The system is currently available for clinical use in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In oncology, the Oncomine™ Dx Express Test (ODxET) on the Ion Torrent™ Genexus™ Dx Integrated Sequencer received FDA approval in 2025 as a companion diagnostic for sunvozertinib (Zegfrovy) in non–small cell lung cancer and for tumor profiling in FFPE samples. The system, in conjunction with ODxET, enables rapid next-generation sequencing (NGS) results in as little as 24 hours, helping care teams act on genomic information without adding days to an already difficult wait.*

In autoimmune disease diagnostics, Thermo Fisher’s EliA™ CTD 13 Screen received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance in June 2026, providing clinical laboratories with a new option for systemic connective tissue disease (CTD) testing. As physicians and laboratories work to evaluate patients with complex autoimmune conditions, the assay helps streamline testing workflows with results that support targeted follow-up testing and informed clinical decision-making. Available on the Phadia™ 250 instrument, EliA CTD 13 Screen is intended to aid in the diagnosis of systemic autoimmune connective tissue diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren’s syndrome, systemic sclerosis, polymyositis, dermatomyositis and mixed connective tissue disease, when used in conjunction with other laboratory and clinical findings.

Thermo Fisher will also feature its B·R·A·H·M·S™ biomarker testing portfolio, which improves early diagnosis and informs treatment plans for life-threatening illnesses, such as sepsis and preeclampsia. Anchored by the Thermo Scientific B·R·A·H·M·S KRYPTOR Analyzers, the portfolio includes procalcitonin (PCT) testing for antibiotic stewardship in sepsis management, and the PreClara Ratio™**, which is the first FDA-cleared biomarker test for preeclampsia risk assessment, offering clarity on a condition that remains a leading cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity worldwide.

Thermo Fisher’s transplant diagnostics offerings, covering HLA typing and post-transplant monitoring patients, enhance a specialty diagnostics portfolio that spans from rare blood cancers and preeclampsia to autoimmune disease and transplant medicine. Each innovative solution was designed to improve diagnostic precision and patient care where standard approaches have left critical clinical questions unanswered.

Advancing Diagnostics Through Deeper Research Insights & Digital Tools

The Thermo Scientific™ TSQ Certis™ Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer***, launched in late 2025, brings high sensitivity and robustness to clinical research workflows including immunosuppressant drug monitoring, toxicology and bioanalysis. Designed for regulated environments, the TSQ Certis supports the analytical rigor that translates research-stage biomarkers into clinical insights. Also on display, the Applied Biosystems™ QuantStudio™ Dx Real-Time PCR System supports molecular diagnostics workflows in clinical and public health laboratories, offering a scalable platform for infectious disease testing and pathogen detection.

Across its diagnostics portfolio, Thermo Fisher continues to introduce digital innovations that help laboratories improve workflow efficiency and support standardized clinical decision-making. A recent addition is Thermo Scientific B·R·A·H·M·S Fast Screen™ PLUS, which completes the company's prenatal screening solution by integrating biomarkers, instrumentation and clinically validated risk assessment algorithms into a connected digital platform designed to support standardized interpretation, consistent reporting and streamlined prenatal screening workflows.

Quality Management Is a Clinical Imperative

Reliable results begin with robust quality controls. At ADLM, Thermo Fisher will showcase two complementary solutions that advance quality management beyond routine compliance. The LabLink360™ features Sigma-metric analysis, a global benchmarking tool that enables labs to assess performance and optimize quality control (QC) parameters so that they can identify opportunities to reduce QC burden without compromising performance. Paired with Thermo Scientific MAS™ Max quality controls, streamlined and automated workflows enable lab technicians to focus more on delivering fast and accurate patient results.

Supporting Labs from Development Through Delivery

Beyond its clinical diagnostics portfolio, Thermo Fisher serves as a trusted, end-to-end partner to in vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies through its Diagnostic Services business, offering contract manufacturing, regulatory compliance support and co-development capabilities across major testing disciplines. Regionalization, evolving regulatory requirements and platform consolidation are reshaping diagnostics platforms. The company’s global manufacturing footprint and deep technical expertise support the advancement of reliable diagnostic performance at a sustained scale.

Thermo Fisher Experts and Activities at ADLM 2026

Thermo Fisher experts and industry leaders will participate in several sessions during the conference, including:

Automation of a complete and quantitative workflow for drugs of abuse in oral fluid – Darren Warnick Ph.D., Market Segment Leader, Regulated & Forensic Sciences, Hamilton, Tuesday, July 28, 11-11:30 a.m., Thermo Fisher Booth #3501

– Darren Warnick Ph.D., Market Segment Leader, Regulated & Forensic Sciences, Hamilton, Tuesday, July 28, 11-11:30 a.m., Thermo Fisher Booth #3501 New Frontiers for Pathogen Detection – Novel LC-MS Strategies Exploiting Omics-based Information to Characterize Microorganisms for Routine Clinical Practice – Troy Feener, MSc, Chief Operations Officer, Rapid Infection Diagnostics (RID), Wednesday, July 29, 11-11:30 a.m., Thermo Fisher Booth #3501

– Troy Feener, MSc, Chief Operations Officer, Rapid Infection Diagnostics (RID), Wednesday, July 29, 11-11:30 a.m., Thermo Fisher Booth #3501 Comparison of Human Immunoglobulins and Free Light Chain Testing Workflow and Efficiency on The Optilite Standalone Analyzer and An Integrated Chemistry Analyzer with Automation – Steve Stone, Managing Director, Argent, Wednesday, July 29, 11:30-12 p.m., Thermo Fisher Booth #3501

– Steve Stone, Managing Director, Argent, Wednesday, July 29, 11:30-12 p.m., Thermo Fisher Booth #3501 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge (JIC) Student Panel – Tina Liedtky, President of Transplant Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher, Tuesday, July 28, 1- 1:30 p.m., Thermo Fisher Booth #3501

For more information on Thermo Fisher’s activities at ADLM, please visit www.thermofisher.com/adlm or conference booth (3501) to experience the full breadth of Thermo Fisher’s diagnostic solutions.

*Timing varies by number of samples and type of run.

**Brand trademarked in the U.S. only.

***Instruments are for general lab use only. Not for diagnostic purposes.

EXENT and Optilite are registered trademarks of The Binding Site Group Limited (Birmingham, UK) in certain countries.

The EXENT® System combines EXENT® Analyzer with the Immunoglobulin Isotypes (GAM) for the EXENT® Analyzer.

Thermo Scientific™ B·R·A·H·M·S Fast Screen™ PLUS is available in select countries. Product availability is subject to local regulatory requirements.

FAQs

What is Thermo Fisher Scientific showcasing at ADLM 2026?

Thermo Fisher will present its specialty diagnostics portfolio at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Conference (ADLM), July 26-30, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. The showcase spans research-stage science that translate into clinical insights, test development, clinical diagnostics, workflow automation and data informatics, across multiple myeloma monitoring, oncology testing, critical care, allergy and autoimmune, maternal health and molecular diagnostics. Attendees can see the full lineup in booth 3501.

What is helping clinical labs reduce QC burden and operational costs?

Thermo Fisher's LabLink360 software uses Sigma-metric analysis, a global benchmarking tool that lets labs evaluate performance and adjust QC parameters, to reduce QC burden without compromising results. Paired with Thermo Fisher’s MAS Max quality controls, the two work together to automate and streamline the process.

What tools help labs deliver diagnostic results faster?

Several tools directly address turnaround time and diagnostic clarity. Thermo Fisher’s EXENT solution helps clinicians reach multiple myeloma diagnoses earlier due to its increased sensitivity and ease of use. The Oncomine Dx Express Test delivers next-generation sequencing results in as little as 24 hours, enabling care teams to quickly diagnose non-small cell lung cancer. In autoimmune disease, EliA CTD 13 Screen helps laboratories bring clarity to complex connective tissue disease workups with a focused screen for CTD-associated antibodies, supporting targeted follow-up testing when used with other clinical and laboratory findings. Thermo Fisher is also applying AI across its diagnostics portfolio to automate workflows and support faster clinical decisions.

What is new in Thermo Fisher's autoimmune testing portfolio?

Thermo Fisher is expanding its U.S. Autoimmunity portfolio with the EliA CTD 13 Screen, a newly FDA-cleared solid-phase fluorescence enzyme immunoassay for use on the Phadia 250 instrument. The focused 13 antigen screen adds a new connective tissue disease testing pathway by combining an ANA/ENA screen with dsDNA in a single assay. For laboratories managing complex CTD workups, EliA CTD 13 Screen supports objective, standardized screening and targeted EliA reflex testing while helping balance clinical relevance, workflow efficiency, and laboratory resource utilization.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific™, Applied Biosystems™, Invitrogen™, Fisher Scientific™, Unity Lab Services™, Patheon™ and PPD™. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Phone: 562-335-8318

E-mail: laura.bright@thermofisher.com



Media Contact Information:

Emily Landers

Phone: 617-275-6527

E-mail: elanders@greenoughagency.com