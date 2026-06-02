Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Orbitrap Innovation Across Research, Biopharma and Applied Testing at ASMS 2026

New Orbitrap platforms, AI-enabled software and integrated workflows deliver deeper insight, more confident development decisions and stronger results across complex scientific markets

New Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer Platforms: Thermo Fisher Scientific is introducing three new Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ platforms at ASMS 2026, bringing high-resolution mass spectrometry and end-to-end solutions to more decision points across research, biopharmaceutical and applied markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is introducing three new Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ platforms at ASMS 2026, bringing high-resolution mass spectrometry and end-to-end solutions to more decision points across research, biopharmaceutical and applied markets. AI-Enabled Technology for Faster Interpretation: New software capabilities, including Thermo Scientific™ Proteoform Studio, Thermo Scientific™ Proteome Discoverer™ 3.4, Thermo Scientific™ BioPharma Finder™ 5.5 and the acquisitions of MSAID and Proteinaceous, help laboratories speed proteomics analysis, spectral interpretation and advanced protein characterization.

New software capabilities, including Thermo Scientific™ Proteoform Studio, Thermo Scientific™ Proteome Discoverer™ 3.4, Thermo Scientific™ BioPharma Finder™ 5.5 and the acquisitions of MSAID and Proteinaceous, help laboratories speed proteomics analysis, spectral interpretation and advanced protein characterization. More Reliable Results for Regulated Contaminant Testing: New Orbitrap and targeted mass spectrometry workflows support environmental, water and food safety laboratories with high-resolution screening and reliable quantitation for dioxins, persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and emerging contaminants.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today expanded its suite of Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ mass spectrometry platforms, AI-enabled software and integrated workflows at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference.

Across research, biopharma and applied testing, scientists face increasingly complex samples, expanding data sets and greater pressure to deliver confident answers faster. Thermo Fisher helps solve that challenge by bringing its flagship Orbitrap technology to more scientific decision points. The company’s expanded portfolio combines the depth of high-resolution accurate-mass technology with end-to-end solutions, enabling laboratories to advance discoveries, accelerate the development of new medicines and ensure more confident testing for food, air and water.

“Orbitrap technology has long set the standard for breakthrough discovery, and customers now want that same confidence across applied scientific markets,” said Ronald Tabaksblat, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “At ASMS 2026, we are showcasing how Thermo Fisher is scaling Orbitrap innovation through connected platforms, software and workflows that support advanced research, drug development and applied testing with decision-ready results.”

Clearer Disease Insights in Research

The new Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Tribrid™ Apex Mass Spectrometer (MS) gives researchers a more powerful way to study challenging samples on a single platform. As Thermo Fisher’s most versatile and highest-performing Orbitrap Tribrid, the Orbitrap Tribrid Apex MS brings multiple capabilities together in one system, including three mass analyzers, a new infrared laser option for alternative fragmentation and Thermo Scientific™ Direct Mass Technology™ Mode. Together, these features help researchers get clearer answers from complex biology earlier in the discovery process. Thermo Fisher also expanded its software capabilities across proteomics, spectral analysis and advanced protein characterization:

MSAID and Proteinaceous , Thermo Fisher’s recent software acquisitions, deliver smarter proteomics workflows that speed analysis and streamline connectivity. MSAID brings AI-driven proteomics and machine learning expertise, while Proteinaceous adds top-down and native mass spectrometry bioinformatics.

and , Thermo Fisher’s recent software acquisitions, deliver smarter proteomics workflows that speed analysis and streamline connectivity. MSAID brings AI-driven proteomics and machine learning expertise, while Proteinaceous adds top-down and native mass spectrometry bioinformatics. Thermo Scientific ™ Proteoform Studio Software

Thermo Scientific™ Proteome Discoverer™ 3.4 Software

Greater Confidence in Biopharma and Pharma Drug Development

Thermo Fisher unveiled the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Excedion™ Mass Spectrometer an Orbitrap platform designed to reduce performance tradeoffs in drug development. Built for applications ranging from drug metabolism studies to oligonucleotide and peptide analysis, the Orbitrap Excedion MS offers enhanced dynamic range (eDR) that detects three to five times more compounds in complex samples and delivers more reproducible results across larger studies. For the first time, laboratories can upgrade to Orbitrap Excedion Pro MS without replacing their instrument, which expands their analytical power while minimizing cost and disruption to ongoing work.

Thermo Fisher also introduced complementary innovations that provide biopharmaceutical development labs with a ready-made, end-to-end workflow:

As drugs move further through development, laboratories need robust workflows for regulated bioanalysis and QA/QC. For these later-stage needs, Thermo Fisher will also showcase the Thermo Scientific™ TSQ Certis™ Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer. It helps scientists accelerate drug development by measuring samples 15% faster and running more than twice as long between maintenance events for complex matrices like plasma.

Regulatory-ready Results for Food and Environmental Safety

The Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Exploris™ GC S Mass Spectrometer is a high-resolution gas chromatography-mass spectrometry platform designed to modernize dioxin and persistent organic pollutants (POPs) analysis for environmental and food safety laboratories. As regulations evolve and contaminant lists expand, the Orbitrap Exploris GC S MS delivers regulatory-ready, ultra-trace results with the sensitivity and resolving power needed for confident, reliable testing. With more than twice the resolution of many existing systems, it also helps laboratories identify emerging contaminants without additional instruments, saving time and reducing complexity in high-stakes public health or environmental testing.

Thermo Fisher will also showcase the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Exploris™ EFOX Mass Detector for high-resolution screening of PFAS, pesticides and related contaminants, alongside the Thermo Scientific™ TSQ Altis™ Plus EFOX Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer for reliable, high-throughput quantitation. Together with application expertise and service, these systems help environmental, water and food safety laboratories detect known and emerging contaminants faster, respond to potential risks sooner and make more confident public health decisions.

For more information about the newest end-to-end mass spectrometry solutions available at ASMS, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ASMS.

Instruments are for general lab use only. Not for diagnostic purposes.

FAQs

What is Thermo Fisher Scientific announcing at ASMS 2026?

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced new Orbitrap mass spectrometry platforms, AI-enabled software and end-to-end workflows for research, biopharma and applied market scientists. The portfolio includes new solutions for complex biology research, drug development and environmental and food safety testing.

What are the key Orbitrap innovations highlighted at ASMS 2026?

The key Orbitrap innovations highlighted at ASMS 2026 are the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Tribrid™ Apex Mass Spectrometer, the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Excedion™ Mass Spectrometer and the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Exploris™ GC S Mass Spectrometer. Thermo Fisher also showcased the Thermo Scientific™ TSQ Certis™ Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer, Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Exploris™ EFOX Mass Detector and Thermo Scientific™ TSQ Altis™ Plus EFOX Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer along with AI-enabled software and supporting workflow solutions for research, biopharma and applied testing.

How do these innovations help customers accelerate science and decision-making?

These innovations help customers reduce tradeoffs, simplify complex analysis and deliver clearer, more actionable results across research, drug development and environmental testing. They enable scientists to generate deeper biological insight, make more confident development decisions and deliver faster, regulatory-ready contaminant testing.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Cherith Andes

Cherith.Andes@thermofisher.com