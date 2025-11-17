Theralase(R) Investor Conference Call Reminder

Study II Update:

88 patients have been treated with the primary Study Procedure, representing 97.8% of the targeted enrollment of 90 patients

Interim Clinical Results Demonstrate:

64.3% (54/84) of patients achieved a Complete Response ("CR") at any point in time.

40% (18/45) of patients maintained a CR 42.2% (19/45) maintained a TR, demonstrating durability of response.

Financial Update:

Financial Highlights - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 versus 2024:

Revenue decreased 5% to $590,573 from $622,984.

to , reflecting increased activity to support Study II progress. Net loss increased 3% to $3,435,145, including $708,521 in non-cash expenses such as amortization and stock-based compensation.

Operational Highlights:

$672,627 raised via non-brokered private placement (July 28, 2025)

raised via non-brokered private placement (July 28, 2025) Warrant extensions completed August 29, 2025

completed August 29, 2025 $280,000 in outstanding short-term loans as of November 7, 2025 at 15% interest

in outstanding short-term loans as of November 7, 2025 at 15% interest The Company continues to evaluate equity and non-dilutive funding opportunities to support clinical and commercial milestones

About Ruvidar®:

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical pioneering light, radiation, sound and drug-activated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, bacteria and viruses reminds investors that it will host a conference call on November 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST to provide an update on the Company's ongoing Phase II clinical study for patients diagnosed with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("BCG")-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") Carcinoma In-Situ ("CIS") ("Study II"), along with a review of financial and operational results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Ruvidar® (TLD-1433) is a small molecule, able to be activated by light, radiation, sound and other drugs, intended for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses.

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and drug-activated small molecule compounds and their associated formulations with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses, with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue.