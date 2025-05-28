Theralase to Present Groundbreaking Research at ASTRO 2025

Selective Tumor Targeting : Rutherrin® preferentially accumulates in tumor tissues, sparing healthy cells.

: Rutherrin® preferentially accumulates in tumor tissues, sparing healthy cells. Blood-Brain Barrier Penetration : Demonstrated 10x higher concentrations in Glio Blastoma Multiforme (" GBM ") tumors than in healthy brain tissue.

: Demonstrated 10x higher concentrations in Glio Blastoma Multiforme (" ") tumors than in healthy brain tissue. Synergistic Mechanism : Combines direct tumor cell destruction with robust immune activation.

: Combines direct tumor cell destruction with robust immune activation. Improved Survival Rates : Statistically significant survival benefits compared to radiation therapy alone.

: Statistically significant survival benefits compared to radiation therapy alone. Resistance Overcoming : Effectively inhibits mechanisms associated with multidrug and radiation resistance.

: Effectively inhibits mechanisms associated with multidrug and radiation resistance. Adaptive Immune Activation: Induces long-term immunity, as evidenced by resistance to tumor rechallenge.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company pioneering light, radiation, sound and drug-activated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, bacteria and viruses is proud to announce promising new preclinical results. The Company's latest research demonstrates that radiation-activated Rutherrin® is up to 100 times more effective at destroying cancer cells than radiation therapy alone in comparable models.This data will be showcased at the, the world's largest gathering of radiation oncology professionals, taking place in late September in San Francisco, California. ASTRO has selected the Theralase® abstract titled, "", for presentation in a scientific poster session.The study highlights the potent anti-cancer effects of Rutherrin®—a ruthenium-based small molecule drug formulated with recombinant human transferrin for intravenous administration. Once activated by ionizing radiation through a process known as, Rutherrin® initiates a two-phase cancer-killing response: the generation offor immediate cytotoxicity, followed byto stimulate a durable immune response.Mark Roufaiel, Ph.D., research scientist at Theralase® commented,Arkady MandelM.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer of Theralase®, added,Roger DuMoulin-White, B.Sc., P.Eng., Pro.Dir., President and Chief Executive Officer of Theralase®, stated,Founded in 1958, ASTRO's mission is to advance the practice of radiation oncology by promoting excellence in patient care, providing opportunities for educational and professional development, promoting research, disseminating research results and representing radiation oncology in a rapidly evolving health care environment.The ASTRO Annual Meeting is the premier event in radiation oncology, bringing together leading scientists, clinicians and industry partners to share groundbreaking research and technological innovations. The 2025 meeting in San Francisco will showcase cutting-edge advances in radiation biology, translational medicine and cancer therapeutics.Rutherrin® is a patented formulation of Theralase®'s lead ruthenium-based small molecule (Ruvidar®) combined with recombinant human transferrin making it suitable for intravenous delivery. It has the ability to selectively accumulate in cancer cells versus healthy cells and when radiation-activated provide a one-two punch to cancer, by first destroying the cancer cell through oxidative stress and then activating the immune system for destruction of residual cancer cells. Rutherrin® is slated to enter clinical studies in early 2026 for the destruction of deadly cancers; including: brain, lung, pancreatic, colorectal and lymphoma.Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecules and their associated formulations, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue.Additional information is available atandNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.1.866.THE.LASE (843-5273)416.699.LASE (5273)Kristina Hachey, CPAChief Financial Officer X 224To view the source version of this press release, please visit