Theralase Discovers New Mechanism of Action of Lead Drug

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecules and their formulations, intended for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that Ruvidar™ has recently been proven preclinically to be an effective inhibitor of DeUbiquitinating Enzymes ("DUBs"), an important class of enzymes which have been linked to numerous cancers and neurogenerative diseases.

DUBs cause cellular damage by removing ubiquitin or ubiquitin-like molecules from target proteins.

Ubiquitin is a small protein found in all eukaryotic cells (animals, plants and humans), which plays a crucial role in regulating various cellular processes, such as: gene expression, DNA repair, cytokine signaling, cell metabolism, cell cycle and cell death. It functions primarily through ubiquitination, a process where ubiquitin is conjugated to target proteins, marking them for degradation or altering their activity.

Altered DUBs activity is associated with multitudes of pathologies, including cancer; therefore, DUBs represent novel candidates for target-directed drug development.

Drug resistance to chemotherapy and molecularly targeted therapies are an ongoing challenge in cancer treatments. The underlying mechanisms of resistance to cytotoxic chemotherapeutics and to drugs that target a specific molecule are not understood completely. In recent years, emerging evidence has frequently suggested that the dysregulation of DUBs plays important roles in the development of drug resistance; hence, DUBs enable cancer cells to escape cell death and survive when exposed to a variety of anti-cancer drugs. Therefore, there exists the potential application of utilizing DUBs inhibitors in combinational therapies to overcome drug resistance.

Targeting DUBs with inhibitors like Ruvidar™ is a very promising strategy to overcome drug resistance.

In previous Theralase® research, it was demonstrated that Ruvidar™ induces oxidative stress in cells through the production of Reactive Oxygen Species ("ROS").

In the latest research, we have investigated the effects of Ruvidar™ on DUBs activity and have demonstrated that Ruvidar™ inhibits DUBs activity in a dose-dependent manner.

This direct inhibition of DUBs, coupled with the known production of ROS by Ruvidar™, are an exciting new combination of the mechanisms of action of the effects that Ruvidar™ has on cancer cells, leading to a significant reduction in cancer cell growth.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6077/257832_theralase1.jpg

As shown in the figure above, increasing the amount of Ruvidar™ in cells directly correlates with a reduction in DUBs activity, with 100 µM of Ruvidar™ leading to almost no DUBs activity.

Dr. Mark Roufaiel, Research Scientist, Theralase® stated, "This is an exciting discovery that Ruvidar™ is a potent inhibitor of DUBs. This finding adds to the growing body of evidence supporting Ruvidar™'s multi-faceted mechanism of action in combating cancer."

Arkady Mandel, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase® stated, "The ability of Ruvidar™ to inhibit DUBs represents a significant advancement in our understanding of its therapeutic potential. This mechanism, combined with its ROS-generating properties, positions Ruvidar™ as a promising candidate for overcoming drug resistance in cancer treatment."

Roger DuMoulin-White, B.Sc., P.Eng., Pro.Dir., President and Chief Executive Officer, Theralase® stated, "These preclinical findings reinforce our confidence in Ruvidar™'s potential to address critical unmet needs in oncology. The dual action of DUB inhibition and ROS production could provide a powerful approach to treating resistant cancers."

Farshi P et al. Deubiquitinases (DUBs) and DUB inhibitors: a patent review. Expert Opin Ther Pat. 2015;25(10):1191-1208.

Fujing Ge et al. Deubiquitinating enzymes: Promising targets for drug resistance, Drug Discovery Today. Volume 27. Issue 9. 2022. Pages 2603-2613.

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecule compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedarplus.ca