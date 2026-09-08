The V Foundation for Cancer Research Awards $1.8 Million in Grants to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Researchers

Multi-year grants will tackle approaches to help address disparities in cancer outcomes and advance clinical trials to improve early cancer detection

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announced nearly $2 million in funding from the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a nonprofit that supports peer-reviewed cancer research. The grants were awarded to two research leaders advancing innovative approaches to detecting and treating cancer in children. Andrei Thomas-Tikhonenko, PhD, Chief of the Division of Cancer Pathobiology at CHOP, was awarded the $1 million V Foundation Pediatric All-Star Cancer Research Grant to develop a novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for children with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), an aggressive form of blood cancer.

Dr. Thomas-Tikhonenko and his team will investigate P2RX5, a promising target found on leukemia cells, using genetic and biological datasets, laboratory studies, and preclinical models to evaluate the safety and efficacy of P2RX5-targeted CAR T cells. The research could pave the way for a first-in-human clinical trial within the next several years and ultimately provide a more precise treatment option for children with relapsed or treatment-resistant T-ALL. Importantly, the work may also help address disparities in cancer outcomes, as P2RX5-positive leukemias are more prevalent among children of African and Hispanic ancestry.

Suzanne MacFarland, MD, an attending physician in the Cancer Center at CHOP and Director of its Cancer Predisposition Program received an $800,000 V Foundation Pediatric Translational Cancer Research Grant to study a blood-based "liquid biopsy" approach for children and young adults with Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS), a rare inherited condition associated with a significantly increased risk of developing cancer. In Dr. MacFarland's study, researchers will pilot the use of a blood-based assay to detect tumor DNA in the bloodstream to detect cancer earlier than current screening methods. This study will also assess how liquid biopsy testing affects patients and caregivers. This study will be the crucial first step to understand the feasibility of this screening method ahead of a larger national trial.

"These awards are advancing two powerful frontiers in pediatric cancer research, from developing more precise, potentially lifesaving immunotherapies for children with difficult-to-treat leukemia to pioneering blood-based approaches that could detect cancer earlier in those at highest genetic risk," said Susan L. Furth, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at CHOP. "Together, they bring us closer to a future where cancer care is more targeted, more equitable, and more effective for every child. We are grateful to the V Foundation for Cancer Research for their longstanding partnership and ongoing support of our work."

The V Foundation has awarded nearly $6 million in funding to CHOP since 2010 to support efforts and this year's announcement marks the largest award in a single year. The All-Star Cancer Research grant is designed to advance transformative, high-risk/high-reward childhood cancer projects, and is only awarded to previous V Foundation grant recipients. Dr. Thomas-Tikhonenko, received the V Foundation's Pediatric Translational Award twice: in 2011 for the project "Novel Therapeutic Targets in Pediatric Acute B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia" and again in 2018 for “Alternative Surface Epitopes in Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.” These two projects allowed the Thomas-Tikhonenko laboratory to join the Pediatric Immunotherapy Discovery and Development Network (PI-DDN) funded by the National Cancer Institute's Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

The Pediatric Translational Cancer Research grant supports research that moves promising cancer discoveries from the lab toward clinical trials and improved patient care.

"These awards are a testament to the ingenuity, dedication, and vision of Drs. Thomas-Tikhonenko and MacFarland, whose research is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in pediatric cancer care," said Kara Coleman, Vice President of Grants and Research at the V Foundation. "Their work exemplifies the power of scientific discovery to address some of the greatest challenges facing children and families, bringing us closer to more effective treatments, earlier detection, and better outcomes for future generations."

To learn more about CHOP's Cancer Center, visit https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/cancer-center.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded over $500 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.

Kaitlyn Dvorin



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



610-618-0542 (cell)



dvorink@chop.edu

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SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia