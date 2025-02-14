The Stephenson Global Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute Launches First-of-Its-Kind Global Scientific Awards to Advance Breakthrough Discovery in Pancreatic Cancer

Stephenson Global Prize opportunity invites top scientific minds for one of the largest privately funded rewards — Call for Nominations open now

Stephenson Global Scholar Grants seek the most innovative solutions to tackle the challenges of pancreatic cancer — Grant Applications open now

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Stephenson Global Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute (SGPCRI) is creating transformative new programs in a groundbreaking search for a cure for pancreatic cancer. Fueled by the extraordinary $150 million gift announced in September 2024 from entrepreneurs and philanthropists, A. Emmet Stephenson Jr. and Tessa Stephenson Brand, this is an innovative, multifaceted approach to accelerate the extinction of one of the deadliest cancers by recognizing visionary scientists and catalyzing game-changing research. The Stephenson family selected City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States with its National Medical Center named top 5 in the nation for cancer by U.S. News & World Report, as a key partner to facilitate this lifesaving work.









“Our vision has always been to gather intel and ideas from the smartest people in the world, regardless of medical research institution affiliation, location or background,” said Tessa Stephenson Brand. “We want this to be a call for action and motivation to think outside the box. And for those who have already moved the needle, we want them celebrated.”

“Our goal is to ignite interest and trigger research around the world,” said A. Emmet Stephenson Jr. “Despite years of effort, only incremental progress has been made so far. We want to bring brilliant researchers and provide vital resources to the cause to generate the best chance of finding a cure for this terrible disease. That is why the prize, the grants and our annual symposium are open to every scientist anywhere, who is focused on pancreatic cancer. We want results sooner rather than later.”

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancer types worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Facts & Figures 2025 report, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer in the United States is 13%. Globally, the survival rate is even lower. By bringing the best minds together, across different sectors and industries, SGPCRI is transforming research with the ultimate goal of finding a cure.

SGPCRI is launching a call for nominations for the inaugural $1 million Stephenson Global Prize, along with a call for Letters of Intent for the Stephenson Global Scholar Grants. Both opportunities are open for submission now through March 14, 11:59 p.m. PST. All information can be found on our website, SGPCRI.global.

Stephenson Global Prize of $1 million : The largest privately funded initiative and most prestigious award to an individual or team, recognizing past and current achievements that have significantly advanced pancreatic cancer research. By honoring innovative contributions in early detection, prevention, treatment, translational research and scientific discovery, the prize celebrates transformative progress and fosters continued collaboration among researchers to improve patient outcomes and drive future breakthroughs. SGPCRI is also partnering with the prestigious American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), and the Stephenson Global Prize winner will be announced and presented at the AACR Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Research Special Conference on Sept. 30, 2025, in Boston.

Stephenson Global Scholar Grants: These awards support investigators at all career levels with the most innovative ideas, cutting through bureaucracy and red tape to foster a culture of true innovation. This transformative approach drives breakthrough research with the potential to significantly improve pancreatic cancer survival and outcomes.

“At a time when funding for pancreatic cancer research is increasingly scarce, the Stephenson Global Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute is stepping up to bridge the gap by fueling innovation, accelerating breakthroughs and equipping scientists with the resources they need. SGPCRI is more than just research; it is a calling to serve — bringing hope, healing and transformative progress in the fight against pancreatic cancer. Through innovative collaboration and cutting-edge science, we are committed to reshaping the future of this disease for generations to come,” said Jennifer Chun Kim, the newly appointed executive director of SGPCRI.

The inaugural Stephenson Global Prize and Stephenson Global Scholar Grants aim to drive progress toward a future without pancreatic cancer by recognizing visionary scientists and catalyzing transformative research. The evaluation process for the prize and grants is led by the newly formed Stephenson Scientific Advisory Board (SSAB), a group of distinguished investigators with extensive experience in combating this devastating disease. Learn more about the SSAB members at SGPCRI.global.

“Our patients and their families obviously need a greater effort against pancreatic cancer,” said Daniel D. Von Hoff, M.D., chair, Stephenson Scientific Advisory Board and distinguished professor at Translational Genomics Research Institute. “The Stephenson Global Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute will provide the much needed “shot in the arm” against the disease. This Stephenson initiative will deliver it!”

To learn more and/or apply, please visit: SGPCRI.global.

About the Stephenson Global Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute

The Stephenson Global Pancreatic Cancer Research Institute (SGPCRI) is dedicated to transforming the future of pancreatic cancer research through groundbreaking innovation, global collaboration and strategic funding initiatives. Established through a transformative $150 million gift from philanthropists A. Emmet Stephenson Jr. and Tessa Stephenson Brand, SGPCRI is committed to advancing early detection, pioneering treatments and high-impact research to improve patient outcomes. Working with leading scientists, clinicians and institutions worldwide, SGPCRI fosters collaboration to accelerate breakthroughs in the fight against one of the world’s most challenging cancers. For more information, visit us on our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About City of Hope

City of Hope’s mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked top 5 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

