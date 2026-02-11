The Agency Worldwide Celebrates Four Decades of Advancing Leadership in Life Sciences Organizations

LOS ANGELES, CA — February 11, 2026

The Agency Worldwide, a retained executive search and advisory firm serving life sciences and healthcare organizations, is marking 40 years of partnership-driven work supporting leadership teams across the sector.

Founded in 1986, The Agency Worldwide has remained independent within an industry increasingly shaped by scale and transaction volume. Over four decades, the firm has partnered with boards, CEOs, and leadership teams to support organizations navigating growth, complexity, and change, often working alongside the same leaders across multiple companies and career stages.

The firm’s work spans biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare services organizations operating across global markets. Its engagements have included leadership transitions at early-stage companies, growth-phase organizations, and established enterprises facing critical moments of evolution.

“Our work has never been about filling roles in isolation,” said Kim First, President and CEO of The Agency Worldwide. “It has always been about understanding the broader context, culture, leadership dynamics, vision, and timing, combined with a long-term commitment to the organizations we serve.”

A Long-Term Partnership Model

The Agency Worldwide operates as an extension of client organizations, embedding deeply to understand the organizational conditions that influence leadership effectiveness. This approach is reflected in the firm’s Clients for Life philosophy, emphasizing enduring relationships and sustained partnership.

“Many leaders we supported earlier in their careers now serve as CEOs, board members, and investors,” First added. “Those relationships continue because leadership evolves alongside organizations.”

A Framework Shaped by Experience

As part of its 40th-anniversary reflection, The Agency Worldwide has formally articulated Culture, Chemistry, and Clarity, a leadership framework shaped by decades of advisory work. The framework reflects patterns observed across long-standing client relationships and now guides the firm’s continued engagement with leadership teams.

Looking Ahead

As the firm enters its fifth decade, The Agency Worldwide remains focused on supporting aligned leadership teams within the life sciences ecosystem.

“In a sector defined by constant change, thoughtful leadership remains essential,” First said. “We honor our history while continuing to support organizations building for long-term impact.”

Founded in 1986, The Agency Worldwide is a retained executive search and advisory firm serving life sciences, healthcare, and related industries. The firm partners with boards, CEOs, and leadership teams through a long-term, relationship-driven approach focused on organizational alignment and effectiveness. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, The Agency Worldwide works with organizations globally.

