The 7 Major Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Markets are Expected to Exhibit a CAGR Of 3.82% During 2025-2035, impelled by Advancements in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.82% during 2025-2035. The market is boosted by the increasing popularity of rituximab, an antibody treatment that targets certain immune cells to minimize the immune system’s attack on platelets. Furthermore, the establishment of genetic therapies and novel treatments is also boosting the market growth.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market is experiencing high growth with increased expenditure on early diagnosis and diagnostic instrumentation. The most significant development in the diagnosis of ITP is through the implementation of automated hematology analyzers that possess the ability to analyze platelet count accurately and recognize abnormal morphology of the platelets. Such precision instruments aid in enhancing diagnostic reliability and allowing earlier detection of ITP. In addition, flow cytometry has emerged as essential for the diagnosis of platelet-bound antibodies that distinguish ITP from other causes of thrombocytopenia.

Molecular and genetic analysis, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), is also revolutionizing ITP diagnosis. Genetic predispositions or secondary causes of thrombocytopenia are diagnosed by these techniques so that more personalized treatment can be offered. Further, biomarker research is uncovering novel markers of disease activity, paving the way for less invasive and more precise diagnostic methods. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning software are also improving early detection by scanning through large volumes of patient data, identifying trends that can indicate ITP, and predicting disease development. These AI-derived devices are improving diagnostic efficacy and reducing rates of misdiagnosis. As with continued advancements in diagnostic technology, the ITP market will expand gradually. Early detection not only becomes possible through intervention on schedule but also enhances treatment effectiveness, finally driving ITP therapeutics and management industry growth.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market is growing at a fast rate because of the emergence of new treatments and pharmacological drugs that provide greater efficacy, safety, and long-term disease control. One of the most important developments in ITP treatment is the invention of thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RAs) like eltrombopag and romiplostim. These agents stimulate platelet production in the bone marrow with effective and sustained improvement in platelet count with less dependency on immunosuppressive drugs. The availability of next-generation TPO-RAs with better bioavailability and lesser side effects is further augmenting the treatment paradigm.

Novel targeted biologic drugs like fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, and monoclonal antibodies like rituximab are revolutionizing the ITP therapy. Fostamatinib, through inhibition of immune-mediated platelet destruction, provides a new option for nonresponsive TPO-RAs. Rituximab, through depletion of autoimmune B cells contributing to platelet destruction, is a more selective treatment for chronic ITP. Newer treatments, such as Fc receptor-blocking drugs and gene-based therapy, are being investigated to influence immune response and inhibit platelet clearance. Innovations in personalized medicine and biomarker-guided treatment choice are enhancing therapeutic response, with patients being provided with targeted interventions based on their disease phenotype. As research continues and regulatory authorities promote novel drugs, the ITP market is expected to grow significantly.

Marketed Therapies in Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market

Nplate (Romiplostim): Amgen

Nplate (Romiplostim) is a thrombopoietin receptor agonist that helps to treat immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). It acts by binding to the thrombopoietin receptor on megakaryocyte precursors, causing them to manufacture more platelets. Platelet count in people with immune thrombocytopenia is increased by boosting platelet synthesis in the bone marrow. Essentially it replicates the effect of the genuine protein thrombopoietin, but without sharing its sequence homolog.

Doptelet (Avatrombopag): Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have not responded well to prior treatments can be treated with DOPTELET (avatrombopag), a thrombopoietin receptor agonist. This oral bioavailable small molecule thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) promotes the growth and differentiation of megakaryocytes derived from bone marrow progenitor cells, which raises platelet production. TPO and DOPTELET do not compete with one another for binding to the TPO receptor.

Panzyga (Immune globulin 10%): Octapharma

A purified immunoglobulin (IgG) treatment called Panzyga (immune globulin 10%) is used to treat immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Through a variety of mechanisms, it mainly works by binding to Fc receptors on splenic macrophages, which lessens the breakdown of platelets coated with antibodies. Furthermore, Panzyga suppresses inflammatory cytokines, inhibits autoantibodies, and increases regulatory T-cell activity to modulate the immune response. In ITP patients, these immunomodulatory effects lower the risk of bleeding and raise platelet counts.

Emerging Therapies in Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market

Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi

Rilzabrutinib is an oral, reversible, and covalent BTK inhibitor with the potential to be a first- or best-in-class treatment for a variety of immune-mediated illnesses, including chronic immune thrombocytopenia. BTK, which is found in B cells, mast cells, and other innate immune cells, is involved in inflammatory pathways and a variety of immunological-mediated diseases. Using Sanofi’s TAILORED COVALENCY technology, rilzabrutinib can specifically inhibit the BTK target.

Ianalumab (VAY736): Novartis

By specifically targeting and inhibiting the B-cell activating factor receptor (BAFF-R), ijalumab (VAY736) works. This leads to a twofold mode of action: reducing B-cell activity by blocking BAFF-R and destroying B cells through antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity (ADCC), which is facilitated by the structure of afucosylated IgG1. Additionally, by reducing the production of anti-platelet antibodies, it may aid in the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Rilzabrutinib Sanofi Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Ianalumab (VAY736) Novartis Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; B-cell activation factor receptor antagonists Intravenous

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Some of the major players include Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, and Octapharma. These companies are driving innovation in the immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for the illness.

In December 2024, Sobi North America announced that the U.S. FDA had accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for avatrombopag (DOPTELET) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in pediatric patients one year and older with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to prior therapy.

In October 2024, Optime Care announced an expanded arrangement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, effective October 14, 2024, to include commercial distribution of TAVALISSE (fostamatinib). By preventing platelets from being destroyed, the oral medication TAVALISSE can assist patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Key Players in Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market:

The key players in the Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Sanofi, Novartis, Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Octapharma, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Oscotec Inc, Pfizer, Takeda, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan are the primary markets for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The United States is the largest market for the therapy of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and boasts the largest pool of patients for the disease, as per IMARC estimates. This is due to the fact that there are more individuals who are exposed to advanced therapies owing to government support and insurance, which ensures that there are more patients who receive timely and effective care.

Additionally, the introduction of targeted treatments is among the prime drivers in the ITP market. The standard corticosteroid treatment is not an affordable long-term therapy and is often accompanied by adverse effects. The latest medications such as fostamatinib (spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor) and rituximab (monoclonal antibody) and the recent release of thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RAs) such as eltrombopag and romiplostim are presenting more secure and effective modes of treatment. By expanding treatment choices and improving patient results, these new therapies are driving market growth.

Also, the U.S.'s loose regulatory environment has fostered innovation and accelerated drug approval. A robust pipeline of innovative treatments has been a byproduct of pharmaceutical firms’ investment in research and development following the FDA’s fast-track and orphan drug designations for ITP drugs.

Recent Developments in Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market:

In December 2024, Sobi North America stated that the U.S. FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for avatrombopag (DOPTELET) for the indication of treating thrombocytopenia in patients one year of age and older with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have received an inadequate response to previous treatment.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC:

