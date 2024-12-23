SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tevogen Bio to Host Panel “AI In Biopharma: Next Frontier of Medical Innovation” During the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 23, 2024 | 
2 min read

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, announced today the company will host an AI panel during the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California. The panel, titled “AI in Biopharma: Next Frontier of Medical Innovation,” will explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in the biopharma industry. Panelists will include Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & VP of Healthcare of Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI, and Dr. Sean Tunis, Principal of Rubix Health.

The discussion will highlight how AI-driven technologies can revolutionize drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, enhance patient accessibility, foster quicker innovation, and significantly reduce operating costs. Attendees can expect insights into how Tevogen.AI is leveraging advanced AI capabilities to advance precision T cell therapies for infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders.

Event Details

Date:
Monday, January 13, 2025

Location:
Marines’ Memorial Club & Hotel, 609 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Time (PST):
2:00 PM – 2:30 PM – AI in Biopharma: Next Frontier of Medical Innovation
2:30 PM – 3:15 PM – Afternoon Coffee Break
3:15 PM – 4:00 PM – Pioneering the Economics of Health: Balancing Access and Outcomes
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Reception and Cocktails

For inquiries regarding additional event details, please contact communications@tevogen.com.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications
T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701
Communications@Tevogen.com

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Feb 2, 2020 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Pipeline
Merck Axes Two Cancer Candidates After Disappointing Late-Stage Results
December 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson Business Center in Switzerland
Complete response letters
J&J’s FDA Bid for Subcutaneous Rybrevant Falls Short
December 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver organ and pills. World hepatitis day. National liver health awareness month. Liver transplantation, donation background. Save patient life in hospital with liver transplant
Postmarket research
Intercept’s Troubled Drug Ocaliva Linked to ‘Serious Liver Injury’: FDA
December 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac