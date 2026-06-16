Terray Therapeutics Appoints Lisa L. Decker, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

Ms. Decker brings deep expertise in building high-impact biotech partnerships to Terray

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Terray Therapeutics (www.terraytx.ai) announced today the appointment of Lisa L. Decker, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. With 20+ years of biotechnology leadership and business development experience, Ms. Decker will lead the company’s business development strategy as Terray capitalizes on the multiple opportunities enabled by its industry-leading drug discovery platform, EMMI. EMMI combines precise, proprietary data at scale with full-stack AI to rapidly identify and optimize structurally novel medicines.

“Since our founding, we’ve known that AI could transform drug discovery, and now we’re realizing that vision. EMMI is affording us a rich internal pipeline that should enable us to enter the clinic multiple times in the coming years and is delivering for our pharma partners on their programs,” said Jacob Berlin, CEO. “Lisa will be an incredible asset and catalyst for our next stage as we evaluate opportunities for our medicines and continue to expand the impact of our platform across the pharma ecosystem. She brings together sophisticated business and science acumen alongside a mission-driven approach to building successful partnerships. I’m thrilled to have her on board.”

Ms. Decker added that “Terray’s proprietary drug discovery platform has shown the ability to both deliver for partners on their challenging targets and build a proprietary pipeline of small molecule therapeutics for patients with autoimmune disease, which is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working with the Terray team and contributing to the mission of bringing new treatment options to patients.”

Most recently, Ms. Decker was Chief Business Officer at IGM Biosciences, where she oversaw business development, alliance and program management, and intellectual property functions. She served on the board of directors of Chimerix, Inc., until its acquisition by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in 2025. Prior to her role at IGM Biosciences, Ms. Decker was Chief Business Officer at Atreca, Inc., where she led business development and alliance management. She joined Atreca from Nektar Therapeutics, where she had served in multiple roles spanning business strategy and operations, program leadership, and business development and alliance management. Earlier in her career, Ms. Decker served as Associate Director in the Office of Technology Management at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Ms. Decker received her Ph.D. in Immunology from Tufts University School of Medicine and her B.A. in Biology from the College of the Holy Cross.

About Terray

Terray is a chemistry-first, AI-native biotechnology company built at the intersection of AI and experimentation. Based in Los Angeles, the company is developing transformative small-molecule medicines for an internal immunology pipeline and across multiple other therapeutic areas with pharma partners. www.terraytx.ai

Media contact: Erika Shaffer, Erika.shaffer@terraytx.com